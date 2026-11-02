New Jersey Withdraws Coinbase Staking Order Before Election Review

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) New Jersey has reversed a long-running enforcement action targeting Coinbase 's staking service, rescinding a 2023 cease-and-desist order and the associated $5 million penalty. The move ends a ban that had prevented residents from staking new funds on the exchange for more than three years, though it does not include a merits-based ruling.

In an Oct. 30 notice signed by Acting Bureau Chief Keith A. Alt, the state withdrew the prior order“without prejudice,” leaving open the possibility that New Jersey's Bureau of Securities could pursue fresh enforcement in the future. Coinbase later disclosed the reversal in its third-quarter filing, saying it received notice on Oct. 29 and that New Jersey customers would regain staking access“very soon.”

New Jersey rescinded its 2023 cease-and-desist order against Coinbase's staking service, lifting the state's ban on new customer staking. The withdrawal was issued“without prejudice” and without a ruling on the underlying issues, meaning another enforcement action remains possible. Coinbase said the reversal will restore staking access for New Jersey users shortly, after an over-three-year restriction. Several other states-including California, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington-are still pursuing enforcement tied to Coinbase's staking offering. Coinbase estimates users in California and New Jersey missed large amounts of staking rewards during the enforcement period.

Key takeawaysNew Jersey walks back its staking crackdown

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities' Oct. 30 decision rescinds the 2023 cease-and-desist order that had barred Coinbase from accepting new staking deposits from residents. According to Coinbase's disclosure in its third-quarter filing (available via the SEC's EDGAR system), the regulator informed the company on Oct. 29 that it planned to rescind the earlier action.

While the ban is lifted, the details matter for anyone monitoring regulatory risk. The notice withdrew the order and the $5 million penalty without prejudice and without an adjudication on the merits. That framing suggests the regulator did not concede that the previous claims were unfounded; instead, it preserved the ability to refile or pursue another case under similar or updated theories.

For Coinbase customers, the practical outcome is clear: the state restriction that prevented staking new funds on the platform is no longer in effect.

Coinbase says New Jersey staking access returns soon

Coinbase told investors that, following the regulator's communication on Oct. 29, New Jersey users would“very soon” regain staking functionality. The company's disclosure was included in its third-quarter filing submitted to the SEC.

Coinbase's internal framing also underlines the operational cost of stalled enforcement outcomes. When a regulator prohibits new staking while a case runs, customers can typically do what they already had in place at the time of the restriction, but they cannot increase exposure or start staking additional assets through the exchange.

To quantify that impact, Coinbase estimates that California users missed out on staking rewards totaling more than $89 million since 2023, and it similarly cites more than $15 million in missed rewards in New Jersey. The company's estimates were referenced in its public policy materials related to the staking enforcement actions.

Other states keep their cases active

New Jersey's reversal does not signal an end to state-level staking enforcement. The article of record notes that California, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington remain engaged in enforcement actions involving Coinbase's staking services.

California's regulator-driven approach has been among the most consequential. The state was a key part of a ten-state task force behind the 2023 actions, covering more than 600,000 accounts held by Californians, according to coverage associated with the original enforcement effort.

Like New Jersey, California, Wisconsin, and Maryland banned Coinbase from new staking while their cases were pending. Washington's posture has differed: its regulator does not bar staking outright, but the ongoing case seeks to impose a $4 million fine on Coinbase.

For market participants, this patchwork is important. Even with New Jersey restoring access, Coinbase's staking product may continue to be subject to restrictions elsewhere, shaping customer flows, revenue exposure, and compliance costs across jurisdictions.

Regulatory change lands amid an election cycle

The timing of New Jersey's reversal falls shortly before the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections. In the run-up to the vote, prediction markets reflected expectations about the Senate outcome, with a Democratic majority positioning key crypto policy leadership changes.

The article also connects the broader political climate to ongoing industry efforts to influence outcomes. It notes that crypto industry groups have supported candidates across party lines and points to increased congressional engagement tied to advocacy ratings cited by Reuters and other reporting.

Within New Jersey's own political context, the source points to the state's Democratic leadership-alongside New Jersey's history with blockchain policy legislation-as part of the background for how the state's stance evolved. It also notes that New Jersey's senator, Cory Booker, helped negotiate market structure legislation but did not back advancing CLARITY in September, reflecting the tension that still exists within parts of the political class on how crypto should be regulated.

While elections do not determine enforcement outcomes directly, they often reshape the incentives regulators face-particularly when enforcement actions affect consumer access and remain politically salient.

For now, the biggest unknown is whether New Jersey will take a different approach if enforcement returns, given that the rescission was made without prejudice and without resolving the merits. Investors and users should watch for any new filing from the Bureau of Securities and for developments in the still-active state cases, since those jurisdictions will likely continue to drive the practical availability of Coinbase's staking service for U.S. customers.

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