Paul Lyngdoh Takes Oath As New Cabinet Minister In Meghalaya Cabinet

Paul Lyngdoh Sworn In as Meghalaya Cabinet Minister

West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh took the oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Meghalaya government at Lok Bhavan on Monday, with Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar administering the oath of office to him.

Focus on Tourism and State Security

Boosting Tourism Potential

After taking the oath, Lyngdoh said he would focus on projects aimed at enhancing Meghalaya's stature as a tourism destination, asserting that there could be no compromise on such initiatives.“I've always said Meghalaya has huge potential and there are certain projects which also enhance the stature of the state as a tourism destination, so there can be no compromise on such projects,” the newly sworn-in minister said.

Enhancing Public Safety

Lyngdoh also said he had several measures in mind to strengthen security and safety for both tourists and residents of the state.“There is a slew of measures which I have in mind, and certainly we will enhance security and safety of not just visitors to Meghalaya but all residents,” he said.

He added that a plan in this regard had been underway until last year, when there was a change in leadership, and that he would reassess its current status.“In fact, the plan was afoot till last year when there was a sudden change of guards. So, now I will of course need to reassess where things stand after a gap of more than one year,” he said.

Addressing Political Developments

Asked about Minister Metbah Lyngdoh's resignation, Paul Lyngdoh said he was not aware of the circumstances surrounding the development, as the matter had been handled within the Chief Minister's Secretariat and residence.“Those are matters which I'm not familiar with because all that happened was in the CM's Secretariat or in the CM's bungalow. I'm not privy to any information,” he said.

He further said he had made efforts to ensure that the responsibilities and authority entrusted to him translated into a positive impact on the state.“All I can tell you is that I have done my level best to not just be in Office but to be in power, to ensure that the power that we exercise impacts the state positively. That is all that I've tried to do, and I will continue,” he added.

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