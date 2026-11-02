Houston Disability Attorney Marc Whitehead Reminds Texans Of Accessible Voting Rights Ahead Of November 3 Election

From curbside voting to assistance at the polls, voters with disabilities and disabled veterans have important protections under Texas law

- Marc Whitehead, Founder & Managing Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Texans prepare to cast their ballots in the November 3 general election, Houston disability attorney Marc Whitehead is reminding voters with disabilities, chronic health conditions, and service-connected injuries that accommodations are available to help them exercise their right to vote.For individuals living with mobility limitations, visual impairments, chronic pain, or other disabilities, navigating a polling location can present challenges. However, Texas law provides accommodations intended to make voting accessible while protecting voters' independence and privacy."Your disability doesn't take away your voice. Know your rights before Tuesday," said Marc Whitehead, Founder and Managing Partner of Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP.Five Important Voting Rights Texans with Disabilities Should Know**1. Curbside Voting Is Available**Texas law allows voters who are physically unable to enter a polling place without help or risk to their health to request curbside voting. Each polling location must designate a curbside parking space where voters can contact election workers by call, text, button, or intercom. Election workers can bring a ballot or voting equipment to the voter, who will be asked to sign a short form confirming the need for curbside voting.**2. Voters Can Request Assistance**Voters who qualify for assistance may ask election workers for help or choose someone they trust to assist them. Federal and state laws place restrictions on who may provide assistance, including prohibitions involving employers and union representatives. Voters are not required to provide proof of a disability to request assistance.**3. Accessible Voting Equipment Is Available**For the November 3 federal election, Texas polling locations must provide accessible voting equipment. Depending on the equipment, features may include audio ballots and other assistive technologies that allow voters with disabilities to cast their ballots privately and independently.**4. Voters With Mobility Limitations Can Move to the Front of the Line**Voters whose mobility impairment substantially limits their ability to walk must be moved ahead in line if they ask, and a person assisting them may vote at the same time.**5. Voting Does Not Automatically Affect Disability Benefits**Individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation may worry that participating in an election could jeopardize their benefits.Voting or requesting voting accommodations does not, by itself, change a person's eligibility for these programs. Benefit eligibility is determined under each program's applicable rules."Voting is a fundamental right, and individuals with disabilities should not feel discouraged from participating because they need additional assistance," said Whitehead. "Understanding the accommodations available can help voters approach Election Day with greater confidence."What to Do If You Encounter an Accessibility ProblemVoters experiencing difficulties at a polling location should first contact the presiding election judge or local election officials. Voters can also call the Texas Secretary of State Elections Division at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or Disability Rights Texas at 1-888-796-VOTE (8683).For additional information about voting accommodations, visit VoteTexas or contact the appropriate county elections office.Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Texas polling locations are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. may remain to cast their ballots.About Marc Whitehead & AssociatesMarc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP is a Houston-based law firm focused on disability law, including Social Security Disability, long-term disability, and veterans' disability claims. The firm has 12 locations throughout Texas and represents clients nationwide. For more information, visit disabilitydenials or call the firm at 866-753-6383.MEDIA CONTACTThe Bucaram Public Relations GroupMedia Relations for Marc Whitehead & AssociatesPress Line: 866-753-6383Bianca A. Carrillo Bucaram | 713-898-6552

Bianca A Carrillo Bucaram

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Houston Disability Attorney Marc Whitehead Reminds Texans of Accessible Voting Rights Ahead of November 3 Election News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group November 02, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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