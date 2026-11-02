IMR reports 751 leads and $2.65 million in client-reported roofing revenue attributed to Facebook, Google, and website marketing sources.

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinite Media Resources (IMR), an Ohio-based digital marketing agency, has published a roofing marketing case study documenting $2,657,291 in client-reported retail revenue and 751 leads attributed to three digital marketing channels: Meta advertising, Google Ads, and search engine optimization (SEO)/Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).The findings come from a roofing and home exterior contractor's internal 2026 retail revenue records. Rather than relying on projected advertising returns, the case study examines actual sales and lead totals attributed by the contractor to IMR-associated marketing channels.The complete findings are available in IMR's Roofing Marketing Revenue Case Study, which documents the reported results and explains the agency's multichannel customer acquisition approach.According to the contractor's reporting, Meta advertising generated the largest share of attributed revenue and lead volume. Facebook campaigns accounted for $1,594,640 in client-reported retail revenue and 561 leads, representing approximately 60% of the combined revenue.Meanwhile, SEO/GEO, recorded under the website category, accounted for $840,031 in client-reported revenue and 122 leads, representing approximately 31.6% of the total.Google Ads contributed another $222,620 in client-reported revenue and 68 leads, accounting for approximately 8.4% of the combined revenue.Together, these three channels accounted for $2,657,291 in reported retail revenue and 751 leads.The figures reflect the contractor's internal marketing attribution records. They do not establish incremental revenue, independently audited results, net profit, or independently verified return on advertising spend.The case study illustrates how different digital marketing channels can contribute to customer acquisition through distinct stages of the homeowner's buying journey.For Meta advertising, IMR develops campaigns addressing different homeowner motivations, including storm damage, financing options, premium roofing upgrades, and bundled exterior improvement services. These campaigns use tailored creative and native lead forms to capture homeowner inquiries.This approach is also examined in IMR's separate 184 Roofing Leads in 30 Days Case Study, which documents lead-generation performance through targeted roofing advertising campaigns.Google Ads provides another acquisition pathway by reaching homeowners actively searching for roofing services. Unlike social advertising, which can introduce roofing solutions to homeowners based on targeted messaging, search advertising can connect contractors with customers expressing immediate service-related intent.In the contractor's internal reporting, Google Ads was associated with 68 leads and $222,620 in retail revenue.SEO and GEO represent a complementary approach focused on improving discoverability across traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences.IMR develops website content, search visibility strategies, and structured information designed to help businesses become discoverable when prospective customers research roofing services, compare contractors, and investigate home improvement solutions.The contractor's website category, identified as SEO/GEO in the case study, accounted for 122 leads and $840,031 in reported retail revenue.Although these figures are attributed to the SEO/GEO category, the records do not independently establish the contribution of individual SEO activities or AI-powered search platforms.The results highlight why contractors should evaluate digital marketing performance using both lead volume and attributed sales revenue.For example, Meta advertising generated substantially more leads than SEO/GEO. Nevertheless, the SEO/GEO category represented nearly one-third of the combined reported revenue.This distinction demonstrates why cost per lead, clicks, and form submissions alone may not provide a complete picture of customer acquisition performance.By examining revenue alongside lead generation, roofing contractors can gain additional insight into how different marketing channels contribute to reported business outcomes.IMR maintains a broader Marketing Case Study Library documenting campaign strategies, reported performance, and customer acquisition results across multiple industries.The agency's broader approach combines immediate demand generation through paid advertising with longer-term digital visibility strategies intended to create additional opportunities for customers to discover and contact businesses.As roofing contractors face increasing competition across advertising platforms and search experiences, the case study provides an example of how multichannel marketing performance can be evaluated using internal sales reporting rather than advertising metrics alone.Infinite Media Resources is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Brunswick, Ohio. The company develops customer acquisition and digital visibility systems incorporating Meta advertising, Google Ads, search engine optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, and AI-assisted lead follow-up solutions.IMR serves roofing contractors, home improvement companies, and businesses operating in other competitive industries.

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Infinite Media Resources Publishes Roofing Case Study Highlighting $2.65 Million in Client-Reported Revenue News Provided By Infinite Media Resources November 02, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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