CTO Launches Caribbean Tourism Month With Call For Regional Unity And Local Opportunity

CTO Chairman Charles“Max” Fernandez

November campaign pairs tourism leaders' video messages with a photographic celebration of the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) today launched its Caribbean Tourism Month campaign with a call from newly elected Chairman Charles“Max” Fernandez for stronger regional partnerships, greater local ownership and tourism opportunities that benefit communities across the region.Under the theme“From Legacy to Leadership: The Caribbean's Tourism Story Unfolds,” the monthlong campaign pairs video messages from tourism leaders with destination photography, celebrating the region's heritage and its shared ambitions for the future.Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda's minister of tourism, civil aviation, transportation and investment, opens the video series with a message recognizing the people whose contributions have shaped Caribbean tourism.“My Caribbean brothers and sisters, our tourism legacy is a remarkable story of resilience, cultural pride and the determination of our people. Across generations, we have made this region one of the world's most distinctive destinations,” Fernandez said.He identified sustainability, innovation and greater opportunities for communities as priorities for the industry's continued development.“But our future cannot be achieved in isolation. It demands collective leadership, stronger regional partnerships and shared knowledge with local ownership,” he said.Throughout November, video messages from participating tourism ministers and commissioners will be shared across CTO's social media platforms. Each will explore a destination's tourism heritage, achievements and priorities, contributing a distinct chapter to the Caribbean's collective story.Complementing the video series, CTO will present“One Caribbean, Infinite Experiences,” a photography campaign featuring images submitted by member destinations for the Caribbean Bliss front-cover photography competition.The posts will showcase the region's cultural richness, natural beauty and diverse visitor experiences.Together, the initiatives will celebrate the people and places that define Caribbean tourism while highlighting the importance of protecting heritage, supporting communities and strengthening regional collaboration.“This Caribbean Tourism Month, let us move from legacy to leadership, honoring our past, strengthening our partnerships and leading with purpose,” Fernandez said.CTO invites residents, visitors, tourism partners and members of the Caribbean diaspora to follow and share the videos and destination features across their social media platforms throughout November.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private-sector allied members. CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning and execution, and research and information technology.CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email:...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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CTO launches Caribbean Tourism Month with call for regional unity and local opportunity News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 02, 2026, 23:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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