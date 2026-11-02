Anguilla Pursues Greater Share Of Luxury Yachting Market

From left: Jameel Rochester, Anguilla's director of tourism; Charlotte Harris, global partnership director for Fraser Yachts; and Keri Rogers, manager of destination experience at the Anguilla Tourist Board, at the 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Fort Lauderdale meetings focus on charter opportunities as Anguilla prepares to expand maritime infrastructure

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla is pursuing a larger role in Caribbean yacht charter itineraries following meetings with industry representatives at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show as the island prepares for new maritime infrastructure.Jameel Rochester, director of tourism, and Keri Rogers, manager of destination experience at the Anguilla Tourist Board, represented the destination at the Oct. 28-Nov. 1 show. Discussions with Fraser Yachts, BOAT International and other superyacht and charter industry representatives explored itinerary opportunities and ways to strengthen Anguilla's appeal to luxury maritime visitors.The engagement followed the Anguilla Tourist Board's September participation in the Monaco Yacht Show, continuing efforts to build relationships with yacht owners, charter professionals and other industry decision-makers.That outreach comes as construction advances at Port Nimara, a major luxury waterfront development featuring Anguilla's first dedicated superyacht marina, a planned Equinox resort, branded residences, oceanfront villas and a private yacht club. The marina is expected to open in 2027, expanding Anguilla's capacity to accommodate superyachts and charter vessels while creating opportunities for increased spending across the island's tourism economy.Rochester said the industry engagements are part of a coordinated approach to developing the market.“Anguilla is not simply seeking a place on the global yachting map; we are deliberately positioning our island to become a sought-after destination for luxury cruising and yachting in the Caribbean.“Our engagements throughout 2026, from Palm Beach and Cruise360 to Monaco and Fort Lauderdale, have been intentional. We have invested in building relationships, creating visibility and opening doors that will support the next chapter of Anguilla's tourism development.”Separately, the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority's development plans for Road Bay aim to enhance facilities for small- and medium-size luxury cruise vessels and the wider yachting sector. Government airport development plans are intended to improve connectivity and passenger facilities.The Anguilla Tourist Board began laying groundwork earlier this year at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, working alongside YATCO and Port Nimara to promote the island's developing marina infrastructure.Rogers said the visitor experience and opportunities for local businesses are central to the board's approach.“As we strengthen Anguilla's presence within the luxury cruising and yachting markets, our focus is equally on what happens when visitors come ashore. We want them to experience the true essence of Anguilla through our cuisine, culture, coastline and, most importantly, our community.”She said the industry outreach will help connect yacht owners, charter guests and cruise visitors with local restaurants, excursion operators, transportation providers, artisans and other tourism businesses. The board's responsibility, she added, is to ensure that growth delivers a memorable visitor experience and tangible benefits for the people of Anguilla.The effort builds on Anguilla's established reputation as a luxury tourism destination, further underscored by its recent recognition as the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination at the 2026 World Travel Awards.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla pursues greater share of luxury yachting market News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 02, 2026, 23:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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