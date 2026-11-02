Carnival Corporation Welcomes Caribbean Maritime University Students Aboard Carnival Dream In Jamaica

Students, cadets and chaperones from Caribbean Maritime University gather with Carnival officials aboard Carnival Dream in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, during an educational visit hosted by Carnival Corporation.

Caribbean Maritime University cadets with members of the Carnival Cruise Line team aboard Carnival Dream in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company, welcomed more than 100 participants from Caribbean Maritime University, including 20 cadets, aboard Carnival Dream in Ocho Rios on Oct. 28 for an educational visit designed to connect the next generation of maritime and logistics professionals with career opportunities across the cruise industry.The visit brought together students and chaperones from the university's Faculty of Marine and Nautical Studies and Faculty of Shipping and Logistics, giving participants a look at the range of professional disciplines that support cruise ship operations and the broader maritime sector.Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs at Carnival Corporation, hosted the visit with members of the Carnival Cruise Line team.“As a Jamaican, it is especially meaningful to welcome students from Caribbean Maritime University aboard Carnival Dream and give them a firsthand look at the many career opportunities available across the cruise industry,” McKenzie said.“Jamaica has a strong maritime heritage and a talented pool of young people who can help shape the future of this sector. We hope this tour will broaden the students' understanding of what is possible and encourage them to chart their paths in the industry.”The program featured an educational session highlighting shipboard departments and career pathways, followed by a guided tour of Carnival Dream and lunch on board. Through direct engagement with the ship's leadership and team members, students and cadets gained insight into the technical, operational and hospitality functions that contribute to the successful operation of a cruise ship.From the bridge and engine room to guest operations, the tour showed the range of expertise required to run a modern cruise ship, connecting the students' classroom studies with the people and processes behind the guest experience.About Carnival CorporationCarnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines: AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.For more information, visit , , , , , , , and .

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

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Carnival Corporation welcomes Caribbean Maritime University students aboard Carnival Dream in Jamaica News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 02, 2026, 23:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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