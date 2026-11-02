Threaded Fasteners Names Jerrad Douberly President And Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime leader steps into expanded role as part of multiyear succession plan; Billy Duren continues as CEO

Mobile, AL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threaded Fasteners Inc. (TFI), a 100% employee-owned fastener distributor and manufacturer headquartered in Mobile, has promoted Jerrad Douberly to president and chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1. Douberly, who joined TFI in 2002 and has served as chief operating officer since 2023, adds the role of president. Billy Duren will continue to serve as chief executive officer for the next two years and as a member of TFI's board of directors.







Jerrad Douberly, President and Chief Operating Officer

The transition is the result of nearly three years of succession planning, a core part of TFI's long-term strategy to remain scalable, sustainable and perpetual for generations to come.

Douberly has grown alongside TFI for more than two decades as it expanded into a family of companies with 24 locations across 10 states and more than 450 employee-owners. He began his TFI career in outside sales in 2002 and advanced through roles as outside sales manager, national business development manager, vice president, and senior vice president before being named chief operating officer in 2023. He has also served on TFI's board of directors since 2019. Before joining TFI, Douberly spent five years in fastener sales and management with Fastenal Co. and Steel City Bolt & Screw.

As president and chief operating officer, Douberly will lead the company's day-to-day operations and continue advancing its strategic anchors of solution-based services, people development and operational excellence.

“I am honored to serve as president and chief operating officer of Threaded Fasteners and to lead a company where our employee-owners have a direct stake in our future,” Douberly said.“This transition has been years in the making, and I am deeply grateful to Billy Duren for his leadership, guidance and trust throughout that journey. His commitment to our people, our culture and TFI's long-term success has shaped me as a leader, and I look forward to building on that strong foundation with our employee-owners. Together, we will continue our mission to create value for the people we serve while ensuring TFI remains scalable, sustainable and perpetual for generations to come.”

Duren has spent more than four decades with TFI. As CEO and a member of the board, he will focus on strategic growth, leadership development and strengthening the company's employee-ownership culture.

“One of the greatest responsibilities of leadership is preparing an organization for a future that extends beyond our own time in it,” Duren said.“Jerrad has faithfully served our company for nearly 25 years and has shown a deep commitment to our people, our customers and our culture. Leadership at TFI is not about position or power. It's about stewardship, and Jerrad understands both the opportunity and the responsibility that come with it. He has my full confidence as he leads us into this next chapter.”

TFI's mission, to create value in and for the people we serve, and its core values,“humble, hungry and aware,” remain unchanged.

About Threaded Fasteners Inc

Founded in Mobile, Alabama, in 1979, Threaded Fasteners Inc. (TFI) manufactures, custom packages and distributes steel fasteners, including tower and electric utility bolts, anchor bolts, A325 structural bolts and A394 tower bolts. TFI has been 100% employee-owned since 2012. Together, the TFI family of companies has more than 450 employee-owners, 24 locations across 10 states, 400,000 square feet of facilities and more than 42 million parts in stock. TFI serves the utility, OEM, industrial and chemical, DOT, commercial marine, steel fabrication, construction, metal building, agriculture and hurricane protection industries. The family of companies includes BBC Fasteners, Quality Galvanizing, RTC Tools & Machinery, SEF Distribution and Threaded Fasteners Manufacturing. Learn more at threadedfasteners.com.

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