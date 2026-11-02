MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Austin personal injury firm, founded by a former Texas prosecutor and a former U.S. Army JAG prosecutor, took the top spot in a ranking of the best car accident lawyers in Austin, TX for 2026 for building every crash claim as a trial file from the first week.

Austin, TX, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slingshot Law, a car accident law firm in Austin, Texas, announced today that it has been named the best car accident lawyer in Austin, TX for 2026 by Legal Career Path in its article "Best Car Accident Lawyers in Austin, TX for 2026: 10 Firms Compared."







Slingshot Law - Injury Attorneys, named best car accident lawyer in Austin, TX for 2026

The firm took the first position in the ranking, ahead of nine other Austin firms. Legal Career Path selected firms with a Texas-licensed injury practice that handles Austin car crash cases, an Austin office or lawyers who appear in Travis County courts, credentials and consultation terms confirmed on the firm's own site, and a stated policy for the first call. The top position went to the firm that builds the claim file as a trial file from the first week.

The article opens on a moment many injured Austin drivers know well: the morning after a wreck on I-35, an adjuster for the other driver's insurer calls asking for a quick recorded statement. Legal Career Path wrote that "the morning-after adjuster call is the exact fight Slingshot Law built its practice around," and closed its guide by naming Slingshot Law "the Austin car accident lawyer to call first" for drivers who want lawyers who know the insurer's claim file from the inside.

The ranking credits the backgrounds of the firm's founding attorneys. Drew Gibbs worked as a county prosecutor in Texas before moving into insurance defense. Scott Crivelli prosecuted cases as a U.S. Army JAG Captain and later served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. According to the article, the two learned the insurance playbook from the side that writes it, and Gibbs alone has settled or tried cases for more than a thousand clients.

Slingshot Law practices personal injury law only and prepares each car accident case for a Travis County jury from the start. Gibbs and Crivelli built the firm on a David-and-Goliath principle: a driver hurt in a minor rear-end collision deserves the same fair fight as someone injured in a catastrophic wreck. Those two commitments are central to why Legal Career Path placed the firm first among Austin car accident lawyers for 2026.

Beyond the firm profiles, the guide explains how Texas law shapes an Austin car accident claim. It covers the two-year deadline to file an injury lawsuit under Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 16.003, the proportionate responsibility rule that bars recovery for a driver found more than 50 percent at fault, and the state's minimum liability limits, which serious injuries can quickly exceed and which often leave injured drivers relying on their own uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Slingshot Law represents people hurt in car accidents, including rideshare crashes, along with truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and bicycle accidents, premises liability claims, dog bites, work injuries, and wrongful death cases. The firm's Austin office is located at 1802 Lavaca Street downtown, and its Grand Junction, Colorado office at 734 Main Street serves injury clients across the Western Slope.

Anyone injured in a crash in Central Texas can request a free case review from Slingshot Law 24 hours a day by calling (800) 488-7840 or by visiting the firm's Austin car accident lawyer page.

About Slingshot Law - Injury Attorneys

Slingshot Law - Injury Attorneys, formerly known as Gibbs & Crivelli Injury Attorneys, is a personal injury law firm serving clients in Austin, Texas and Grand Junction, Colorado. Founded by attorneys Drew Gibbs and Scott Crivelli, the firm represents individuals injured through the negligence of others, including in car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability incidents, dog bites, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to standing up for injury victims against insurance companies, no matter the size of the opposition. Learn more at slingshotlaw.com.

Press Inquiries

Drew Gibbs

drew [at] slingshotlaw.com

(800) 488-7840



1802 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701