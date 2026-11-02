Northwestern Marketing Concepts Team Shares Advice For Anyone Starting A First Sales Job

The Northwestern Marketing Concepts team, whose members shared their advice for anyone starting a first sales job.

The Boise, Idaho firm shares its team's own advice for a first sales job, from trusting coaches to getting comfortable being uncomfortable.

- Holly Clark, President of Northwestern Marketing ConceptsBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northwestern Marketing Concepts, a direct marketing and sales firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is sharing advice from its own team for anyone starting a first sales job. In their own words, team members encouraged new hires to“always trust your coaches” and“get comfortable getting uncomfortable,” and they named communication and confidence as the skills that have grown most since they started.Speaking anonymously, team members shared what they wish they had known before their first day and what surprised them in their first month. The company is publishing their answers to give anyone considering an entry-level sales role a clearer picture of what the first few months are like from people already doing the work.Their biggest surprises centered on their own progress. One team member pointed to“how much I progressed,” and another wrote,“I was able to get over the fear of approaching people, starting conversations.”“Starting something new is always uncomfortable. Without discomfort, there is no growth. We want our people to be uncomfortable every day,” said Holly Clark, President of Northwestern Marketing Concepts.Their advice for the next new hire was direct.“Get good at planning and always trust your coaches,” one team member wrote. Others added,“Building relationships is a big part of being successful,”“Attack your learning aggressively,” and“If you have a great attitude and a great work ethic you'll do great in this role.”One team member summed up the mindset as“get comfortable getting uncomfortable and learning to personally grow.” Another offered a practical reminder that the job calls for“a reliable pair of legs,” since you spend much of the day on your feet in face-to-face conversations.Answers to common questions about the role, including pay, hours, and the interview process, are available in the Northwestern Marketing Concepts FAQ, and the company's careers page has more information about working there.About Northwestern Marketing ConceptsNorthwestern Marketing Concepts is a direct marketing and sales firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since its founding in 2009, the company has expanded into 22 locations and specializes in customer acquisition, brand representation, and leadership development, supporting leading telecommunications and fiber-optic providers. With a strong focus on face-to-face customer engagement, Northwestern Marketing Concepts helps clients expand their customer base while delivering clear and informative interactions.

Holly Clark

Northwestern Marketing Concepts

+1 208-888-9950

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Northwestern Marketing Concepts Team Shares Advice for Anyone Starting a First Sales Job News Provided By Northwestern Marketing Concepts November 02, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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