AI, Packaging Volatility, And Natural Colors Emerge As 2027 Priorities For Food And Beverage Industry

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Keynote speaker Dan Chuparkoff presents AI and the Future of Everything.

QCS Purchasing Cooperative President and CEO Ken Klug talks about the state of the coop.

Leaders in the food and beverage industry discuss AI and the future of the industry.

QCS Annual Conference discussions point to practical steps manufacturers can take in the year ahead

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is moving from experimentation to practical business applications. Packaging costs are expected to remain volatile, and the shift toward natural colors is creating new formulation challenges for food and beverage manufacturers. These were among the issues industry leaders identified as they looked toward 2027 at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative's annual conference, held October 18–20 in Plano, Texas.The QCS Annual Conference brought together QCS members and supply partners for education and discussion on the business challenges and opportunities facing food and beverage manufacturers. QCS President and CEO Ken Klug said the conversations reflected the cooperative's focus on helping members learn from one another, tap into industry expertise, and find practical solutions to shared challenges.Keynote speaker Dan Chuparkoff challenged attendees to consider how businesses can use AI to handle routine work, freeing people to focus more of their time on judgment, problem-solving, and innovation. An industry panel following his presentation showed that companies are already finding practical applications for the technology.Vardhaman Bawari of HP Hood discussed integrating AI capabilities into the company's existing software, including tools for meeting notes and contract management. Sean Martyn of ORO Labs described how AI can help procurement teams analyze supplier contracts for tariff exposure, assess potential cost impacts, and identify alternative sources of supply.“The AI panel was amazing,” said Klug.“It was so powerful to hear from leaders in our cooperative community that they're using this technology and to hear how they're applying it to their businesses.”Panelists also cautioned that greater adoption requires attention to data security, appropriate guardrails, and human judgment.Ingredient reformulation was another issue drawing attention as manufacturers respond to evolving consumer and market expectations. Brett Rosenbloom of Multi-Flow Industries highlighted the shift toward natural colors as one of the significant changes his company is preparing for in 2027.“My goal is to learn as much about natural colors as possible because that is where the industry is going and it is not an easy thing to do,” Rosenbloom said.Packaging presented another set of challenges. QCS category leaders reported ongoing pricing volatility across printed packaging, films, paper-based packaging, and corrugated materials. Industry consolidation, including mill closures and extended downtime in the pulp and paper sector, was cited as a factor contributing to pricing pressure.The category leaders encouraged manufacturers to benchmark current packaging costs, identify opportunities to reduce unnecessary materials, and consider qualifying additional suppliers to help manage both cost and supply risk.“The tea leaves clearly indicate that price increases will remain volatile heading into 2027,” said Leslie Williams, QCS category leader.“Put packaging on your calendar for a review.”The discussion also highlighted the importance of looking beyond price alone. Packaging reviews can uncover opportunities to reduce material use, improve specifications, and evaluate whether current supplier strategies remain sensible as market conditions change.For Klug, the conversations in Plano underscored the value of combining industry expertise with the cooperative's collective resources and relationships.“It's really about leveraging the cooperative's collective strength, taking advantage of the category expertise we have, and building relationships,” Klug said.The 2026 QCS Annual Conference featured educational sessions on artificial intelligence, food and beverage trends, packaging, operations, food safety, and customer experience, as well as opportunities for members and supply partners to exchange ideas and explore solutions to shared business challenges.###About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a member-owned buying group that serves food and beverage production companies. With deep category expertise and a network of more than 200 national suppliers, QCS provides strategic sourcing, operational solutions and value-added services across packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations and more. Visit qcspurchasing for more information.

Kathy Broniecki

QCS Purchasing Cooperative

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AI, Packaging Volatility, and Natural Colors Emerge as 2027 Priorities for Food and Beverage Industry News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 02, 2026, 22:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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