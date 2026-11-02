Andhra Pradesh Braces For Cyclone Murasu CM Naidu Reviews Readiness

Cyclone Murasu Alert in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life as Cyclone Murasu approaches the state's coast, with the storm expected to make landfall near Kothapatnam, close to Ongole.

During another teleconference with officials to review the administration's preparedness across cyclone-affected districts, Naidu was informed that the cyclone was likely to make landfall in the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds expected to reach 100–110 kmph. The Chief Minister enquired about the intensity of rainfall and winds in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal area. Officials informed him that light drizzle was being reported in Nellore, while moderate rainfall was recorded in Ongole and light drizzle near Kothapatnam.

Government Directives and Safety Measures

Naidu directed officials to ensure that people in areas likely to be severely affected by the cyclone do not venture outdoors until the storm crosses the coast. He stressed that preventing loss of life must remain the administration's top priority. He instructed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that cyclone-related information reaches people at the grassroots level. Referring to the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, he said such incidents should not be repeated during Murasu.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to take all necessary steps to minimise damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. Although wind speeds were expected to be lower than during Cyclone Arnab, he asked electricity department staff to remain on high alert and ensure immediate restoration in case of damaged power poles or supply disruptions. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several mandals across the affected areas, with heavy rainfall expected in 125 mandals, officials told the Chief Minister.

Rescue and Preparedness Operations

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju said the police were prepared for rescue and evacuation operations, with three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and one State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team stationed in the district. "From the police point of view, we are very much prepared in terms of rescue operations. In fact, we have 3 NDRF teams and 1 SDRF team stationed in the Prakasam district. We have also installed communication networks in the most affected villages, and we are in close coordination with the district administration in terms of rescuing the public and relocating them to shelter homes," he said.

The SP said police were also monitoring highway traffic and planning holding areas in case of heavy rainfall. Proclainers and JCB machines had been positioned to clear roads and restore traffic movement. "We are taking care of each and every aspect with respect to preparedness. We have a command and control centre in the collectorate, and our team is present in that control room. We also have a separate control room in the police headquarters. We have officers there 24/7," he added.

Local Administrative Actions

In Ongole, District Collector P Rajababu conducted a surprise midnight inspection of the Command Control Room at the Collectorate to review preparedness on the ground. He directed officials to promptly clear fallen trees, restore traffic movement and repair damaged power infrastructure. He also instructed officials to restore electricity supply in Kothapatnam at the earliest and urged people to remain alert and exercise caution during the cyclone's landfall.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by very strong winds was reported in the coastal region of Ongole amid the impact of Cyclone Murasu. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall has been reported in Puducherry since midnight, affecting normal life. The outer rain bands of the cyclone were reported to be affecting North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

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