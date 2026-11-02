Vance Says Progress Made In US-Iran Talks Aimed At Ending Conflict

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Some progress has been made in negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the conflict, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has said.

Speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, Vance noted that the two sides had held a series of productive consultations.

"We have had useful consultations with the Iranian side. I also spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about this issue approximately an hour ago," he said.

According to the vice president, the negotiations have yielded some progress, but both sides intend to continue their efforts to achieve more substantial results.

"Both the president and I are quite optimistic about the prospects of reaching an agreement through negotiations. We will continue working toward that goal," Vance emphasized.

It should be recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump previously said he did not intend to resume military operations against Iran immediately after the November 3 midterm congressional elections.

He also expressed confidence that Washington and Tehran could reach an agreement to end the conflict.