H&R Block To Host Investor Day On December 3, 2026

President and Chief Executive Officer Curtis Campbell, Chief Financial Officer Tiffany Mason, and other members of H&R Block's senior leadership team will discuss the company's long-term strategy and execution priorities for driving growth and creating long-term shareholder value. The event will conclude with a question-and-answer session with management.

A live webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available through H&R Block's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. Named CNET's Best Overall online tax service for 2026, the company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and manage their money better using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

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