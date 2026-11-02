Nearly 200 People Rally At Nico Wynd Golf Course To Support Striking Workers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As strike enters second month, a fair deal is past due

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 30 workers at Nico Wynd Golf Course entered their second month on strike, as their employer continues to refuse to resolve basic workplace issues involving seniority rights, payroll issues, cost of living increases, and workplace harassment.

“I have a mortgage, I have a family, I have a son," said Mike Graveling, a Nico Wynd groundskeeper. "I've been coming here for 20 years. I come here for a reason. I love the people, I love the job. I just want to get back to work."

The striking employees - including groundskeepers, restaurant servers and cooks, and a pro-shop clerk - have been on the picket line since October 1. Their demands include protecting hard-won seniority and seasonal rights, ensuring workers are paid accurately and on time, fair pay increases, and addressing harassment in the workplace.

On Monday morning, striking workers were joined on their picket line by nearly 200 people including representatives from more than 20 community organizations and Unions for a solidarity rally. Burnaby East MLA elect Rohini Arora also spoke at the rally calling for a fair agreement.

“These workers can't wait any longer,” said Arora.“They're just fighting for their basic rights. It's time to get back to the table.”

The rally followed a serious incident on Saturday afternoon when a vehicle drove through the workers' picket line, striking a SEIU Local 2 staff member who was subsequently taken to hospital. Several others, including Arora, who was present at the picket line, had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

SEIU Local 2 is calling on Nico Wynd Golf Course's ownership and management to return to the bargaining table and resolve the outstanding issues.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Tseghay | Media Contact, SEIU Local 2

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