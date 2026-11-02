2026 Season Of Savings: New Hankook Tire Rebate Offers Up To $80 In Savings



Hankook's latest rebate brings the 'Season of Savings' into full gear with deals on popular Hankook Tire and Laufenn brand tires

Up to $80 in Visa Reward Cards available on select 4-tire set purchases through December 12 Hankook Tire offers wide-ranging options for SUV, CUV, passenger, and all-weather driving ahead of the winter season

As drivers prepare for holiday road trips and shifting winter weather, Hankook Tire is helping consumers journey with confidence through its“Seasons of Savings” rebate promotion. Drivers who purchase four new eligible tires between Oct. 30 and Dec. 12, 2026, can receive up to an $80 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Reward Card on popular Hankook and Laufenn tires engineered for performance, durability, and comfort.

Truck and SUV owners preparing for holiday hauling and winter family road trips can also take advantage of the $80 reward card on select Hankook Dynapro tires. Qualifying tires include the highway-terrain Dynapro HT2, the all-season CUV touring Dynapro HPX, or the rugged all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme.

Drivers seeking true year-round capability without the hassle of seasonal changeovers, Hankook also offers an $80 Reward Card for the all-weather Weatherflex GT tire. Backed by the industry-standard Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) severe-snow rating, the Weatherflex GT delivers dependable grip in all climates, even on difficult roads.

Looking to maximize savings even more? Consider the Laufenn X FIT lineup, any purchase of a set of Laufenn X FIT tires, including the new all-terrain X FIT AT2, qualifies for a $50 Visa Reward Card or Virtual Reward Card, making it easy to take advantage of this rebate across the full X FIT family.

Eligible products under Hankook Tire's“Season of Savings” rebate include:









For more information on Hankook Tire's Season of Savings Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hankook Contact

Van-Nessa Hagans / Hankook Tire

731-571-6446

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Dean Carney / Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

646-746-5607

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Contact

Dean Carney

Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

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