Plato Gold Corp. Confirms Completion Of $55,000 Critical-Mineral Flow-Through Private Placement

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Toronto, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (“ Plato” or the“ Company”) confirms completion of its non-brokered critical-mineral flow-through private placement (the“ Offering”), previously announced on September 9, 2026. The only closing occurred on September 29, 2026, as disclosed on October 2, 2026, when the Company issued 1,100,000 flow-through common shares (the“ FT Shares”) at $0.05 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of $55,000. No additional shares have been issued under the Offering, and no further subscriptions or closings will proceed. The unfilled balance of the previously announced offering of up to $150,000 has been terminated.

The gross proceeds are intended to fund eligible Canadian exploration expenses qualifying as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures under the Income Tax Act (Canada) at the Company's Pic River Platinum Group Metals Project near Marathon, Ontario. The Company intends to incur these expenditures by December 31, 2026 and renounce them to subscribers effective no later than December 31, 2026 under the general renunciation rule.

The FT Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day and may not be traded before January 30, 2027, except as permitted under applicable securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

No warrants were issued, and no finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering.

As disclosed in the Company's October 2, 2026 news release, Anthony Cohen, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director, subscribed for 600,000 FT Shares for $30,000. His participation constituted a related party transaction under MI 61-101, for which the Company relied on the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval exemptions in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as his participation did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina, and a remaining mineral property interest in Timmins, Ontario.

The Company's remaining Timmins, Ontario mineral property interest consists of a 20% interest in the Harker property, located in the Harker/Holloway gold camp east of Timmins, Ontario, and prospective for gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. (“WMSA”), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 6,035 hectares in the Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon, Ontario, with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,352 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon, Ontario. The property includes 19 claims that are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit.

For additional company information, please visit .

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Cohen

President and CEO

Plato Gold Corp.

T: 416-968-0608

F: 416-968-3339

...



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws concerning the intended use of proceeds, exploration activities, the qualification and timing of expenditures and renunciation, and final Exchange acceptance. This information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that required approvals will be obtained, exploration expenditures can be incurred within the intended period and will qualify under applicable tax legislation, and certification and renunciation requirements will be met. Risks include delays in approvals or exploration activities, availability and cost of personnel and services, and expenditures or renunciations failing to qualify for the intended tax treatment. Actual results may differ materially, and there can be no assurance that the intended tax treatment will be available. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is provided as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.