Ukraine Says Russian Strike On Humanitarian Aid Center Kills 24

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Russian air strike on a humanitarian aid center in southern Ukraine killed at least 24 people, the authorities said, adding to a pattern of recent attacks that have caused mounting civilian casualties.

A series of missiles hit an aid distribution center operating from a school and a nearby shelter in the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday in a post on X social media platform. He described the attack, which included two rescuers and four police officers among the dead, as“utterly horrific.”

“After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” according to Zelenskyy, who posted a footage from the scene on his social media.“This is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation and no real justice.”

Bloomberg couldn't independently verify the details of what was reported about the attack.

Russia has been stepping up attacks on civilian infrastructure including retail chains, logistics infrastructure and residential building as its military suffered record casualties in Ukraine last month while also ceding some territory to Kyiv's forces. At least 14 people died on Thursday in a drone strike on a railway station in the country's third largest city of Dnipro.

Civilian casualties in Ukraine jumped by 85% in September, according to the United Nations report, making it the highest September total since the start of Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion. Long-range missiles and drones accounted for more than half of civilian deaths in the attack that month.

Casualties are also rising in Russia as Ukrainian strikes reach deeper inside the country, though the toll remains far lower than in Ukraine. The UN recorded reports of 496 civilians killed in Russia this year through September, versus 2,570 in Ukraine.

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