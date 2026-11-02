Thor Equities Group Completes $217.5 Million Acquisition Of 1359 Broadway In Midtown Manhattan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate investment, development, and management, announced today that it has officially closed on its $217.5 million acquisition of 1359 Broadway, a 22-story, 486,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan.

Located at the intersection of Broadway and West 36th Street, just North of Herald Square, the property occupies a prime position within one of Manhattan's most established commercial corridors. The approximately 486,000-square foot property features a diverse roster of established tenants, including Progyny, Bloomsbury Publishing, SLCE Architects, Crown Castle, and Infinium Wall Systems, reflecting the building's appeal to companies across the healthcare, publishing, architecture, and technology sectors. The building benefits from convenient access to major transportation hubs, including Penn Station, and proximity to Midtown's prominent business, retail, and hospitality destinations.

"New York City has always been central to Thor's investment strategy, and we remain confident in the long-term strength of the Manhattan market," said Global COO, Melissa Gliatta. "1359 Broadway is a significant addition to our portfolio, and we're excited about the opportunity to build on the property's established position in Midtown.”

The completed transaction reinforces Thor Equities' longstanding commitment to New York City and its strategy of acquiring high-quality assets in premier urban markets. Earlier this year, Thor Equities expanded its Manhattan portfolio with the $56 million acquisition of 1165 Broadway, a 58,000-square-foot mixed-use office and retail property in NoMad. Recent global activity includes the acquisition of industrial site in Ireland, an asset in San Francisco, and the reacquisition of the Palmer House retail in Chicago.

Newmark Vice Chairmen Scott Klau and Greg Conen, along with Executive Managing Director Erik Harris will serve as the exclusive leasing agents for the property on behalf of new ownership.

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About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Katie Smith Thor Equities Group...