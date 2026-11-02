Useqr Announces An Enhanced QR Code Generator Platform For Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The updated platform combines QR code customization, dynamic content management and analytics features to support business communication and customer engagement







NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UseQR today announced the launch of its enhanced QR code generator platform, introducing expanded customization and functionality designed to help businesses create, manage and track their QR code-based communications.

As QR codes continue to serve as a connection between businesses and their customers, UseQR aims to build on this established technology by bringing multiple business-oriented tools together in one platform. The service allows users to generate customized QR codes for different purposes, from sharing contact information and website links to providing access to digital content and communication channels.

The platform also includes dynamic QR codes, which allow users to update linked information after a code has been printed, alongside analytics tools for monitoring scan activity.

The New Iteration of QR Code Generators

QR code generators and scannable icons have long been fixtures in the marketing landscape. From a WiFi QR code in a hotel to a QR code for a restaurant menu, these small digital tools have become part of everyday customer interactions. For this reason, the recent launch of a marketing service focused on a custom QR code generator of a new iteration has captured everyone's attention.

The primary advantage of such platforms remains accessibility, making them suitable for businesses of any scale, from small enterprises to large corporations. Cafes, agencies, and sellers which can utilize vCard QR codes. It's designed for anyone who has ever had to include a substantial amount of information on a business card, in a chat, or in professional correspondence.

According to John Doe, a representative of the UseQR development team, in their work, they do not set out to spark a revolution or shock the world with radical innovations. "The truth is, every business, from a small family-run bakery to a major automotive corporation, is built on the little details. This attention to detail makes the difference between success and failure. That is why we took a small cornerstone element of any enterprise and refined it to perfection."

The subject in question is a rather archaic technology that, today, serves as a primary bridge between a potential customer and a business, acting as a modern-day business card or promotional flyer. It is the QR code: a long-standing invention that, for some reason, never received the attention or development it deserved.

What else besides a QR code generator with logo

Nowadays, developers strive to create a product that, in functionality, practicality, and reliability, resembles a Swiss Army knife. After all, generating a custom icon can be done with any free online service. What truly matters is adding features and ergonomics that make it more than a QR code generator with a logo. For instance, the product UseQR goes beyond simple icon generation by offering users a range of extra options:



Support for 12 types of QR codes. Covering websites, PDF documents, images, videos, QR code for business card, WhatsApp QR code, SMS, email, plain text, WiFi access, mobile application links, and customer reviews.

Dynamic QR codes. An absolutely amazing feature that effectively establishes a one-way communication channel with the customer. It allows to edit QR code after printing, enabling to link any up-to-date information to the code at any time without any extra costs.

Track and analyze. Tracking minor yet significant metrics, such as geolocation and frequency, will provide additional data for statistical analysis. A dedicated feature within the service will help collect and analyze this information.

App Link. A single code automatically opens the App Store or Google Play, depending on the user's device.

Pre-filled messages. For WhatsApp, SMS, or email. Once the client scans the code, the text is already written.

Design unleashed. Choose from 6 dot shapes, custom corners, colors, logos, and frames with a call to action. Export. Simple, native transition to the most common formats, including PNG, JPEG, and SVG.



"Our goal was quite simple," John Doe continues. "We had a solid, existing concept and perfected it by enhancing its usability and optimizing its functionality."

Ergonomics and Functionality That Deliver Results

Until recently, it seemed impossible to make the typically dull, uniform QR patterns aesthetically pleasing. To many average consumers, that chaotic, almost infernal arrangement of dots or squares evoked a sense of bleak, dreary monotony. Hardly the kind of thing that would inspire someone to point their phone camera at it to discover the information hidden within.

Modern market solves this problem. And not just by letting you add a logo or use a template. Clients get a full-fledged editor with a robust set of features that is simple and enjoyable to operate.

A UseQR online QR code generator is a useful, convenient tool for businesses of any size and sector, perfect for anyone who wants to present information in a concise, user-friendly format without compromising the aesthetic appeal of their message. Its flexibility and attention to detail unlock new marketing opportunities while providing objective data for analytics and forecasting.

At the same time, no third-party assessment can replace the firsthand experience anyone can gain on the product page.

About UseQR

UseQR online QR code generator is a useful, convenient tool for businesses of any size and sector, perfect for anyone who wants to present information in a concise, user-friendly format without compromising the aesthetic appeal of their message. Its flexibility and attention to detail unlock new marketing opportunities while providing objective data for analytics and forecasting.

Contact

CEO

Chris Reed

UseQR.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at