Break Into Tech Announces Expansion Into The US Graduate Technology Sales Market

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Break Into Tech, a UK-based graduate training and placement company, has announced its expansion into the United States, extending its tech sales training and placement programme to graduates in the US.

The expansion marks the next stage of the company's development, bringing its industry-focused training, mentoring and employer partnership model to a wider graduate market while continuing its work with employers and candidates in the UK.

The announcement comes as the UK faces significant challenges in graduate employment, with recruitment opportunities declining across several sectors.

According to High Fliers Research, which has tracked Britain's leading graduate employers for over 30 years, graduate recruitment has fallen 24.5% since 2022. That is a steeper decline than during both the Covid pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. The Financial Times reported that graduate positions fell a further 33% in 2025 alone, to the lowest level since 2018. Job search platform Adzuna also found that by July 2026, graduate-level vacancies had declined 45% year-on-year, dropping to 8,383.

Official ONS data shows that over one million 16-to-24-year-olds are classified as NEET (not in education, employment or training), the highest figure in over a decade. Youth unemployment for 18-to-24-year-olds has risen to 14.5%. The Guardian reported that more than one in four young people say they have already avoided job applications because they fear AI will replace those roles.

Company Background

Break Into Tech was founded by husband-and-wife team Milan Gool and Lara Gool. Milan, a current Stability AI employee and former Google employee, spent seven years in the tech industry, where he identified a gap between companies seeking sales talent and graduates seeking employment.

“I co-founded an AI company through Antler, the accelerator programme that has produced unicorns here in the UK,” Milan explains.“When we started hiring, I felt the pressure of finding young talent first-hand. Graduates had degrees but no commercial skills. Companies had roles but no pipeline. There was no real solution before Break Into Tech.”

Lara, a former corporate lawyer turned COO, saw the same gap from the operational side. Together they built a training and placement programme for graduates with no tech experience. The company reports that participants typically secure tech sales roles within 37 days.

Graduate Placements and Company Growth

Break Into Tech reports that, in under two years, it has placed over 629 graduates into tech sales roles, generating more than £4.6 million in combined student salaries. The company holds a 4.7-star Trustpilot rating and has built hiring partnerships with over 200 companies, including TikTok, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, HubSpot, PayPal, Stripe and AlphaSense.

The company grew almost entirely through organic content, amassing over 400,000 followers across social media in one year. Break Into Tech has also earned endorsement from the Institute of Sales Professionals (ISP), the UK's chartered body for sales excellence, giving graduates an industry-recognised certification.

Programme Participant Experience

Georgia Young, a former hairdresser earning £18,000 a year, joined the accelerator programme and secured a six-figure tech sales role. She subsequently joined the Break Into Tech team to support the company's mission of helping one million graduates around the world break into tech. In eight months, she has amassed over 200,000 followers on social media.

Tech Sales Training and Employment Opportunities

Break Into Tech's programme focuses on preparing graduates for technology sales roles through practical training and employer connections. According to the company, typical starting salaries for tech sales development representatives range from £40,000 to £55,000, with potential on-target earnings exceeding £100,000 within one to two years.

The programme combines a proprietary in-house AI platform, daily one-to-one mentoring from experts working in the tech industry, and access to proprietary interview data from thousands of hiring partners.

United States Expansion

The company's expansion into the United States extends its training and placement model to the country's graduate technology sales market. The move comes as artificial intelligence continues to influence recruitment and workplace requirements.

The UK government's AI Labour Market Survey 2025 found that only 13% of graduate schemes include AI training, highlighting a gap in the preparation of graduates for workplaces increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence.

“The graduate job market is not broken,” says Milan.“It has shifted. The opportunities are there. They have just moved. Our job is to show people where they have moved to, and get them there as fast as possible.”

Through its expansion, Break Into Tech intends to extend its training and placement model to a wider graduate market while continuing its work with employers and candidates in the UK.

About Break Into Tech

Break Into Tech is a UK-based graduate training and placement company founded by Milan Gool and Lara Gool. The company helps graduates with no prior tech experience prepare for careers in technology sales through industry-focused training, one-to-one mentoring, an in-house AI platform and employer partnerships. Its mission is to help one million graduates around the world break into tech.

Contact

Milan Gool

Break Into Tech

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+44 7810 254605

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at