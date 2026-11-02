Enlighten Clinical Solutions Expands Epro Capabilities To Connect Patient Reporting With Clinical Trial Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Enhanced ePRO supports remote patient assessments while giving research teams timely access to responses within a connected clinical trial platform.

- Jim Harris, Founder and CEO, Enlighten Clinical SolutionsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enlighten Clinical Solutions today announced expanded electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) capabilities designed to simplify how clinical trial participants report their experiences and how research teams collect, review, and manage that information.Patient-reported outcomes provide valuable insight into symptoms, daily functioning, and treatment experiences that may not be fully captured during scheduled study visits. Collecting this information electronically can help research teams obtain a more complete picture of the participant experience throughout a clinical trial.Enlighten's enhanced ePRO offering allows participants to complete study assessments remotely, while making their responses available within the company's integrated Electronic Data Capture (EDC) environment. By connecting patient reporting directly with clinical data management, Enlighten helps reduce the need for separate systems, manual data transfers, and additional administrative work.“Patient-reported outcomes give us information we cannot always capture during a scheduled study visit,” said Jim Harris, Founder and CEO of Enlighten Clinical Solutions.“But collecting that information is only part of the job. Study teams need to be able to review it, understand it, and act on it without adding another disconnected process. That is what we're focused on with ePRO.”The integrated approach offers practical benefits for sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and research sites. When participants complete electronic questionnaires, their responses become part of the broader clinical data workflow, helping authorized study personnel review information more efficiently and identify when additional follow-up may be needed.For example, in a study where participants report symptoms between scheduled visits, electronic assessments can provide research teams with timely information without requiring participants to return to the site solely to complete a questionnaire. Connecting those responses to EDC also makes it easier to incorporate patient-reported information into ongoing clinical data review.The enhanced ePRO capabilities are part of Enlighten's broader clinical technology platform, which brings together EDC, electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), and additional study management tools.Rather than requiring research teams to manage patient-reported data separately from other study information, Enlighten's approach is designed to support a more coordinated view of clinical trial activity while maintaining the flexibility needed for different protocols and study designs.“Clinical trials involve a great deal of information coming from different people at different times,” Harris added.“Our responsibility as a technology provider is to make that information easier to manage. When participants can report their experiences conveniently and study teams can work with those responses as part of their normal workflow, everybody benefits.”The expanded ePRO offering reflects Enlighten Clinical Solutions' continued investment in practical technology improvements that help sponsors and CROs reduce operational complexity, support research sites, and maintain visibility across clinical trial activities.For more information about Enlighten's ePRO capabilities and integrated clinical trial platform, visit .About Enlighten Clinical SolutionsEnlighten Clinical Solutions is a modern clinical trial technology company built to help sponsors, CROs, and research teams run smarter, faster, and more efficient studies. The Enlighten Clinical Platform brings together Electronic Data Capture (EDC), electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), and Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) capabilities in one connected environment designed around real clinical trial workflows.Built from the ground up using modern cloud technology and informed by firsthand experience supporting clinical trials across sponsors, CROs, sites, and study teams, Enlighten helps teams reduce manual effort, improve visibility, and manage trial execution with greater clarity, consistency, and control. The platform supports secure, compliant, and scalable study operations for organizations advancing therapies, devices, and clinical innovations.For more information, visit .###Media Contact:

Ellie Brightman

Enlighten Clinical Solutions

+1 800-579-5606

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Enlighten Clinical Solutions Expands ePRO Capabilities to Connect Patient Reporting with Clinical Trial Data News Provided By Enlighten Clinical Solutions November 02, 2026, 22:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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