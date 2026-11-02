Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists Now Open As 24/7 Emergency And Specialty Hospital In Metairie

Blue Dog Veterinary Services

Dr. Alan Ralph

Dr. Aliya Magee

The locally owned veterinary hospital brings emergency treatment, critical care, and advanced specialty services to pets throughout Greater New Orleans.

- Dr. Alan Ralph

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists, a 24/7 emergency and specialty veterinary hospital, is now serving pets and families at 2328 Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana. The locally owned, family-operated hospital provides emergency care around the clock alongside specialty services in cardiology, critical care, and surgery for pet owners throughout Greater New Orleans.

The hospital is located in Old Metairie, where its owners live and work. Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists acquired the property at 2328 Metairie Road, known as Old Metairie Commons, in a transaction announced in December 2025, following a rezoning process that allowed the site to accommodate a veterinary hospital. The location serves families in Metairie, New Orleans, Kenner, Jefferson Parish, and surrounding communities.

The hospital's emergency service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including overnight, on weekends, and on holidays. The emergency team evaluates and treats urgent conditions such as sudden illness, injuries, and symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

In addition to emergency medicine, the hospital offers specialty care in cardiology, critical care, and surgery. Its veterinary team includes Dr. Alan Ralph, DVM, DACVECC, a board-certified specialist in veterinary emergency and critical care; Dr. Aliya "Yani" Magee, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Cardiology), a board-certified veterinary cardiologist; and Dr. Krysta Janas, DVM, DACVS-SA, a board-certified small animal surgeon who joins the team on November 16, 2026. Having emergency and specialty services under one roof allows the hospital to treat pets with complex medical conditions, serious illnesses, and injuries that require specialized evaluation.

The hospital works alongside pet owners and their primary care veterinarians, building treatment plans around each patient's condition and coordinating with referring veterinarians so families understand their options and can make informed decisions about their pets' care.

The hospital's ownership has deep roots in the community. Dr. Alan Ralph, one of the hospital's owners, and his wife have worked in the area for 12 years. "Old Metairie is home for our family, and opening our doors here means local pets can get emergency and specialty care without leaving the community," Ralph said. "Our team is here around the clock, and we work hand in hand with local veterinarians so every family knows exactly what is happening with their pet and why."

Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists accepts emergency patients at any hour, as well as referrals for critical care, cardiology, and surgery, from across Metairie and Greater New Orleans.

For more information about emergency and specialty veterinary care, visit or call (504) 520-4050.



Dr. Alan Ralph

Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Blue Dog Veterinary Specialists Now Open as 24/7 Emergency and Specialty Hospital in Metairie News Provided By Local Business Press November 02, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.