Noa Tishby And Bruce Pearl To Headline Soroka's Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala In Support Of New Mental Health Center

Bruce Pearl, Noa Tishby & Neria Kraus

October 7, 2023 Trauma Bay at Soroka Medical Center

Soroka Medical Center cares for over 1 million people in the profoundly diverse Negev region

- Carlos M. Gutierrez, Board PresidentMANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) will host its 14th Annual Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala on Tuesday, November 17, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, featuring Noa Tishby and Bruce Pearl. Chaired by AFS founding member Caroline Franklin Freidfertig and 2022 Inspirational Leadership Award recipient, Angela Retelny, the evening will support the development of a new Mental Health Center at Soroka Medical Center, expanding access to specialized trauma treatment, psychiatric services, and comprehensive mental health care for children, families, and communities all across southern Israel. To join this evening of impact, please visit Soroka/Gala.The evening will feature a fireside conversation with Noa Tishby, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Israel's Former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization, and founder and CEO of Eighteen. This will be moderated by Neria Kraus, Israel's Channel 13 White House Bureau Chief and anchorwoman.Renowned college basketball analyst, former Auburn University men's basketball coach, and prominent advocate for Israel, Bruce Pearl will be honored with the Inspired Leadership Award.Simi Teitelbaum Schneier & Rabbi Marc Schneier and Lizzy & Dr. Ira Savetsky are serving as Honorary Chairs. Dr. Ira Savetsky was the 2025 recipient of the Healthcare Champion Medal of Honor, and Rabbi Marc Schneier was the recipient of the 2025 Humanitarian Award.As one of Israel's leading institutions, Soroka Medical Center cares for more than one million people across southern Israel. It is the region's medical lifeline, providing lifesaving care in times of crisis and essential medical services every day.Years of rocket fire, war, displacement, and loss have left lasting psychological wounds on entire communities. On October 7, 2023, Soroka's medical teams treated nearly 680 casualties in just 24 hours. On June 19, 2025, the hospital itself was struck by an Iranian ballistic missile, severely damaging a major surgical building. Children, families, survivors, first responders, and healthcare professionals are facing an urgent need for specialized trauma treatment and long-term mental health care. Despite these unprecedented challenges, Soroka has remained steadfast in its commitment to the people of the Negev.The new Mental Health Center is being made possible thanks to a transformative lead gift from Philip and Cheryl Milstein, through UJA-Federation of New York, with the Center to be named in their honor.“Behind every survivor is a story, behind every family are lives forever changed, and behind every act of heroism is a person who may still be struggling to heal,” said Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, Executive Director of American Friends of Soroka Medical Center.“The growing demand for mental health services across southern Israel requires a long-term commitment to accessible, specialized care. We must ensure that those who have endured unimaginable loss and hardship have the resources and support they need.”Their resilience is remarkable, but resilience alone cannot replace specialized care and long-term support. The 2026 Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala will help advance these efforts, uniting supporters in strengthening the services that children, families, and entire communities depend on as they heal, recover, and rebuild their lives.For additional information please contact... or call (914)725-9070.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.Soroka Medical Center is Israel's leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be'er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country's most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over one million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel's land. With a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and lifesaving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all.

Rahel Shamailova, Media Contact

American Friends of Soroka Medical Center

+1 914-725-9070

...

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Noa Tishby and Bruce Pearl to Headline Soroka's Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala in Support of New Mental Health Center News Provided By American Friends of Soroka Medical Center November 02, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Science



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