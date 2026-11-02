Fledge Brings Its Compatibility-Based Matching Model To New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fledge, a compatibility-based dating platform, is launching in New York City on November 2. It is the founders' second dating product: their previous platform, operating across Europe and the CIS since 2021, has registered more than 20 million users.

According to a Forbes Health survey conducted by OnePoll, 79% of Gen Z and 80% of millennial dating app users report feeling burned out by the swipe-match-ghost cycle. Yet while dating platforms have grown increasingly sophisticated at optimizing engagement, discovery, and time spent in-app, the fundamental mechanism for finding a partner has barely changed: show users more people and let them choose.

Fledge takes the opposite approach. The team has spent years developing technology that identifies compatibility between users based on personality traits and relationship preferences, rather than relying primarily on photos and swiping behavior.

That approach has produced measurable relationship outcomes. A July 2026 survey of users who deleted their profile on the team's previous platform reported that 27% of respondents who went on a date through it said they went on to enter a serious relationship, and thousands of couples reported in 2026 that their relationship led to marriage.

"Our favorite metric has never been how many people swiped - it's how many people stopped swiping because they found someone," said Val Klimov, Founder and CSO of Fledge. "It comes down to compatibility-first onboarding, grounded in real science - and it works: retention above 15%, because people who feel understood don't leave. Across morethan 20 million users, we've seen thousands of people turn a match into something real. That's the outcome we're building for. Now we're bringing Fledge to New York to help more people find the person who makes them want to delete the app."







Compatibility-based matching

Fledge is built on the premise that successful matching requires understanding compatibility beyond physical attraction and shared interests.

During onboarding, users complete a personality questionnaire drawing on widely used personality frameworks including the Big Five personality traits, along with preferences relevant to relationship compatibility. Fledge then uses these inputs to assess compatibility between users and generate a short list of recommended profiles. Rather than presenting an endless feed, the platform delivers fewer, more relevant recommendations tailored to each person's personality profile.

The algorithm is continuously refined using data and feedback from user interactions, and the company intends to pursue independent research partnerships to further develop its approach to compatibility.







As part of this release, Fledge is introducing an in-app compatibility test tied to its World Connection Day offline events. The test assigns each user a communication-style ribbon color shown during onboarding, which makes it easier to identify and connect with compatible people at in-person Fledge events. It's a first step toward a broader shift for the platform and becoming the first dating app built to power real-world, offline meetups, not just in-app matching.

New York marks Fledge's first U.S. market. The company plans to expand next into Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami, followed by other major U.S. cities nationwide. The app itself, however, is already live worldwide - users ready to widen their search beyond their home market can immediately tap into a global base of over 1 million registered members.

About Fledge

Fledge is a dating app designed to help people understand compatibility before they start dating. Going beyond attraction, Fledge uses a research-based approach that considers personality, values, and relationship preferences to identify who may genuinely be a good fit before the first message. The result is fewer, more meaningful matches and a calmer way to date at your own pace, with less pressure, less performance, and more space to be yourself.

Fledge is built by serial entrepreneurs with experience creating dating products used by more than 20 million people, including one of Europe's top 10 dating platforms. Its compatibility model draws on established behavioral science, and the company intends to pursue independent research partnerships. Founded in 2026, Fledge is operated by Fleamily, Inc., a Delaware corporation based in New York. For more information, visit fledge.love

Contact

Julia Sabitova

Fledge | BeGlobe

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