ANSR Publishes Guidance On Digital Workspace Security For Gccs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - November 02, 2026 -

ANSR has published new guidance on Digital workspaces, covering security and infrastructure considerations for Global Capability Centres operating in India and addressing how organizations manage identity, device access and data protection for distributed and offshore teams. The guidance distinguishes between a digital workspace, described as the technical environment through which employees access applications and data, and a digital workplace, defined more broadly as an organization's overall operating environment.

The guidance outlines five components of a digital workspace: identity and access governance, endpoint and device management, application delivery, data protection, and integrated collaboration tools. It recommends unified endpoint management as a way to consolidate separate tools previously used to manage desktop and mobile devices, and compares three approaches to delivering applications to end users: virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop as a service, and software-as-a-service or browser-based delivery.

On identity, the guidance notes that as workspaces move beyond traditional network perimeters, identity has become a primary point of control for access. It describes centralized identity and access management platforms that combine single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to simplify how employees access applications while strengthening verification of access requests. The guidance also describes conditional access policies that adjust a user's access rights dynamically based on signals such as the reputation of the IP address being used, whether a device meets compliance requirements, and the location from which a user is logging in.

On network architecture, the guidance describes a shift away from traditional virtual private networks toward newer models known as secure access service edge, or SASE, and zero trust network access, or ZTNA. It outlines a zero trust security approach based on verifying every access request rather than assuming trust within a network, combined with limiting user access to only what is necessary and dividing networks into smaller segments to contain potential breaches.

The guidance addresses compliance considerations for organizations managing offshore or distributed teams in India, referencing guidelines from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, known as CERT-In, and requirements under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act. It also describes methods for managing access on personal devices and contractor equipment, including isolating corporate data in a separate container on a device that can be removed without affecting personal data when a contract or employment relationship ends.

The guidance includes a five-level framework for assessing the maturity of an organization's digital workspace, ranging from an initial, ad hoc stage through standardized, secured and automated stages to a final stage it terms experience-led.

The guidance states that Global Capability Centres require digital workspaces that support fast onboarding of new employees, collaboration across time zones, and strong security controls given the cross-border nature of GCC operations. It notes that physical workspace infrastructure also factors into how well a hybrid work model functions for distributed teams. More information on ANSR's workspace offerings is available at ansr.com/workspace.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

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CONTACT: Clint Thomas