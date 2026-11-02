Mullen Group Ltd. Closes Acquisition Of Willson International

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKOTOKS, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("", "", "" and/or the ""), one of North America's largest logistics providers, is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Willson International Limited and its related entities (collectively, ""), a leading provider of customs brokerage and trade compliance services in Canada and the United States. The acquisition was funded from Mullen Group's existing cash resources.

About Willson International Limited

Willson International Limited is a leading North American customs brokerage and trade compliance company with operations in both Canada and the United States, helping importers and exporters navigate customs clearance, regulatory requirements, and cross-border trade. The company provides customs brokerage, customs clearance, compliance documentation and related trade advisory services that are essential to the efficient movement of goods across international borders. Additional information is available on the company website -

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics, customs brokerage, and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL ". Additional information is available on our website at or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at

Contact Information

Mr. Murray Mullen - Chair and Senior Executive Officer

Mr. Richard Maloney - President and Senior Operating Officer

Mr. Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer

Ms. Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

Mr. Lee Hellyer - Senior Commercial Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

Forward-Looking Information

Mullen Group may make statements in this news release that reflect its current beliefs and assumptions and are based information currently available to it and contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the overall economy and the oil and natural gas business. These forward-looking statements relate to future events and Mullen Group's future performance. All forward looking statements and information contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements, and the words "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "propose", "predict", "potential", "continue", "aim", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent Mullen Group's internal projections, estimates, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Mullen Group believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Mullen Group disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. Mullen Group relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

