Vireo Growth Inc. Receives Federal DEA Registrations For Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF) (“Vireo” or the“Company”), a leading cannabis company and agricultural markets platform, today announced that it has received registrations from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) for all 41 of its state-licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Florida.

Vireo's registrations are among the initial federal registrations issued by the DEA to qualifying state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries under the new Schedule III framework established by the DEA's April 2026 final rule. The initial issuance represents an important regulatory milestone for Vireo's Florida operations and the broader medical cannabis industry.

“Florida is one of our key markets, and we are pleased to have received these registrations,” said John Mazarakis, Chief Executive Officer of Vireo.“We appreciate the DEA's efforts in advancing this process and welcome continued progress toward a federal regulatory framework that recognizes responsible, state-licensed cannabis operators and supports a more stable and sustainable industry.”

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF) is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company building a broad platform across cannabis and adjacent agricultural markets. The Company operates cultivation, manufacturing, retail dispensaries, home delivery, distribution, and agricultural supply businesses across the United States, creating exposure to both cannabis and complementary adjacent markets. With operations in 10 states and approximately 180 operational dispensaries nationwide, Vireo combines disciplined capital allocation, strategic acquisitions, and local market execution to scale its platform and drive long-term shareholder value. The Company is focused on expanding market share and strengthening its portfolio of consumer brands and services, while supporting the customers, employees, shareholders, and communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“believe,”“estimate,”“would,”“looking forward,”“may,”“continue,”“expect,”“expected,”“will,”“likely,”“subject to,” and variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the DEA registrations on the Company's Florida operations and the medical cannabis industry; the Company's ability to maintain such registrations and comply with applicable federal requirements; the development of a federal regulatory framework for state-licensed cannabis operators; and the Company's growth strategy. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain its DEA registrations and comply with the recordkeeping, security, reporting and other requirements applicable to DEA registrants; the possibility that the Schedule III framework, or the order establishing it, is modified, delayed, rescinded or subject to legal challenge; uncertainty regarding the interaction between federal and state cannabis laws; the nature, cost, impact and outcome of pending and future litigation, other legal or regulatory proceedings, or governmental investigations and actions; risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in its various markets; the Company's ability to dispose of its assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

For Vireo, contact:

Lynn Ricci

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

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781-956-7052