Bytebridge Appoints Jonathan Buchanan As Country Manager, Australia To Drive AI Infrastructure Growth

Jonathan Buchanan joins ByteBrdige as Country Manager, Australia

Industry veteran brings over 20 years of experience in data center infrastructure, colocation, and liquid cooling to lead ByteBridge's expansion in Australia.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ByteBridge, a global AI infrastructure partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Buchanan as Country Manager, Australia. Based in Sydney, Jonathan will spearhead the establishment and growth of ByteBridge's local operations, strengthening the company's ability to support hyperscalers, neo-cloud providers, colocation operators, and enterprise customers across Australia.



Jonathan brings more than 20 years of industry experience, having held senior leadership positions across leading infrastructure manufacturers, colocation providers, and AI cloud businesses, including APC, Metronode (now part of Equinix), and Vertiv.

His career spans commercial strategy, channel development, infrastructure design, product management, and service delivery across international markets. Most recently, he led data center business development across the South Pacific, focusing on solutions that reduce deployment complexity and enable operators to build at speed and scale, including modular prefabricated white space infrastructure incorporating liquid cooling.

During his tenure as Head of Sales, Marketing & Service Delivery at Metronode, Jonathan played a key role in transforming the company's commercial operations, expanding its service offerings, and establishing cross-functional teams. The business tripled its annual revenue over five years before its acquisition by Equinix.

Jonathan also brings early experience in AI infrastructure innovation. As an early member of Australian technology venture engineroom, he directed the development of award-winning immersion cooling technology and helped deploy liquid-cooled GPU infrastructure for one of Australia's early GPU-as-a-Service providers. This experience gave him firsthand insight into the engineering, integration, and operational requirements of bringing high-performance computing capacity online.



Jonathan's appointment marks an important step in ByteBridge's expansion across the Asia Pacific region, reinforcing its commitment to establishing local capabilities that support the growing demand for AI infrastructure.

As AI adoption accelerates, hyperscalers, neo-cloud providers, and data center operators face increasing pressure to bring new capacity online quickly while managing complex engineering, integration, and deployment requirements.

ByteBridge addresses these challenges by combining global execution capabilities with local delivery expertise, supporting customers across the infrastructure lifecycle, from design and engineering to implementation, integration, and ongoing operations.

"Australia is a key market in ByteBridge's APAC growth strategy, and establishing strong local leadership is essential to our long-term success," said Bruce Moore, General Manager, APAC at ByteBridge.

"Jonathan brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, technical understanding, and hands-on delivery experience. His track record in building teams, developing partnerships, and scaling data center businesses makes him well-positioned to establish our Australian operations and help customers navigate the increasing complexity of AI infrastructure deployment."



For Jonathan, joining ByteBridge represents an opportunity to bridge the gap between rapidly advancing technologies and the practical challenges of deploying AI infrastructure at scale.

"Technology today is evolving and being deployed at breakneck speed. At ByteBridge, we provide the engineering, planning and execution to transform the available technology into operational AI capacity," said Jonathan Buchanan, Country Manager, Australia at ByteBridge.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to build and lead a local team that can design, build and scale AI for our hyperscale, neo-cloud and colocation customers here in Australia."

With Buchanan leading its Australian operations, ByteBridge aims to establish a strong local team, deepen customer and partner relationships, and bring its global AI infrastructure expertise closer to customers across the Australian market.

About ByteBridge

Founded in Silicon Valley, ByteBridge is an AI infrastructure partner with a worldwide network of entities and service locations. Combining deep data center expertise with global execution and local delivery, we help hyperscalers, neo-clouds, data center operators and enterprise AI teams bring capacity online and scale with consistency and confidence.

Daphne Tai

Byte Bridge Inc​

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ByteBridge Appoints Jonathan Buchanan as Country Manager, Australia to Drive AI Infrastructure Growth News Provided By Byte Bridge Inc​ November 02, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.