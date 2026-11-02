The Brand Constructors Launches AI SEO Service To Boost Contractor Visibility Across Search Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) METAIRIE, LA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METAIRIE, LA - November 02, 2026 -

The Brand Constructors, a marketing agency serving the construction industry, has introduced a new service line focused on helping contractors and flooring specialists across the United States attract business through traditional online search and AI-powered platforms.

The new offering responds to a shift in how prospective clients research and evaluate construction and home improvement companies. Increasingly, homeowners, facility managers, and developers are turning to platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI, and Gemini to compare providers before making contact. Many contractors remain difficult to find on these systems, a challenge that grows more pronounced when a general contractor or residential builder depends on new leads generated through AI search.







The service is built to improve contractor ai visibility by combining established search engine optimization practices with newer strategies designed for AI-generated responses. The approach begins with a digital visibility audit, followed by search and opportunity mapping, website and content improvement, local and offsite authority development, and ongoing optimization based on performance data.

Selecting a home builder often begins with research conducted long before a consultation is scheduled. Prospective clients examine neighborhoods, architectural styles, construction costs, builder portfolios, and customer reviews. A US home builder that specializes in waterfront properties, energy-efficient construction, or fully custom design-build projects may now be evaluated through an AI platform before a homeowner ever reaches out directly.

Adrienne Folse, Chief Executive Officer of The Brand Constructors, said the service reflects changes the agency has observed across the markets it serves. "Prospective clients are researching contractors through AI tools and traditional search at the same time, and many qualified companies simply are not showing up in those results," Folse said. "This service is designed to make certain that search engines and AI platforms understand what a contractor does, where they work, and the types of projects they handle."

Flooring companies face a similar pattern. Customers rarely begin a search with a single company in mind. Instead, they research specific materials, compare installation options, or look for a provider with experience in a particular type of project. A homeowner may weigh hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, and tile for a renovation, while a facility manager may need a resinous flooring system able to withstand chemicals, moisture, or heavy traffic. In each case, a flooring contractor benefits from being clearly represented across both conventional search results and AI-generated answers.

Folse added that the method draws on the agency's experience across multiple trades. "The construction industry has always relied on reputation and referrals, and AI search is becoming an extension of that process," she said. "The goal is to help contractors remain discoverable as search behavior continues to evolve."

The Brand Constructors is a contractor marketing agency that provides website design, digital marketing, search engine optimization, Request for Quotation and Statement of Qualifications services, and social media marketing. The agency serves general contractors, construction management firms, home builders, flooring contractors, roofing contractors, and pool contractors. With two decades in business, the company has completed more than 2,800 projects for clients across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

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For more information about The Brand Constructors, contact the company here:

The Brand Constructors General Contractor Marketing

Adrienne Folse

504-355-4119

...

2313 N. Hullen St.

Suite C

Metairie, LA 70001

CONTACT: Adrienne Folse