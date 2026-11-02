Claire's Place Foundation Marks 15 Years Of Helping Families Stay Beside Loved Ones With Cystic Fibrosis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 4 Day of Giving honors founder Claire Wineland's vision and rallies support for families facing the financial toll of cystic fibrosis

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A child is hospitalized. A parent misses work. The rent is still due. For families and individuals living with cystic fibrosis (CF), a medical crisis can quickly become a financial one. On November 4, Claire's Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to children, families and adults affected by CF, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a Day of Giving to help families keep a roof over their heads, their utilities on and their focus where it belongs: on the people they love.

The campaign carries forward a vision that began with a 13-year-old girl who understood hospital life firsthand.

In 2011, after waking from a coma, Claire Wineland wanted to help families like hers. Living with CF, she knew the comfort of having family at her bedside. She also understood the strain that prolonged hospital stays placed on parents trying to care for a sick child while keeping their household afloat. She founded Claire's Place Foundation to help ease that burden.

Claire died in 2018 at age 21. Her vision continues to reach families nationwide.

Hold the Hand That Holds the Child's Hand

CF is a life-threatening genetic condition that primarily affects the lungs. Its financial toll reaches far beyond medical bills. Extended hospitalizations can mean lost wages, while rent, utilities and everyday expenses continue to pile up.

Through its Extended Hospital Stay Grant program, Claire's Place provides crisis support, helping individuals and families cover essential living expenses during prolonged hospitalizations or home IV treatments. Its Work Proudly program addresses ongoing financial challenges through personalized career counseling, education and job training, helping adults with CF and caregivers pursue remote or flexible work that accommodates their health or caregiving needs.

Medical advances have changed what is possible for many people with CF. The need for practical, personal support remains.

“When Claire started this foundation at just 13 years old, she wanted families facing cystic fibrosis to know they weren't alone,” said Melissa Yeager, Claire's mother, co-founder and executive director.“Fifteen years later, her vision has grown in ways I don't think either of us could have imagined. We're still helping families through some of their hardest moments, but we're also helping people with CF build careers, pursue their goals and plan for their futures. I can't think of a better way to honor Claire than to keep creating those opportunities.”

Since its founding, Claire's Place has impacted more than 5,000 lives, provided $1.6 million in Extended Hospital Stay grants and supported more than 200 individuals through Work Proudly. Each gift helps extend that support to the next family in need.

Give on November 4 and Throughout the Anniversary Year

Claire's Place invites individuals, businesses and community partners to celebrate its 15th anniversary by donating during the November 4 Day of Giving. The day also launches a yearlong campaign to honor Claire's legacy and expand support for individuals and families affected by CF.

Gifts of every size help support essential living expenses during extended hospital stays and create opportunities through Work Proudly. Thanks to an anonymous donor, every donation made on November 4 will be matched up to a total of $10,000. Supporters can also expand their impact by becoming a sponsor.

Your gift can help a parent stay at the bedside, and carry Claire's vision forward.

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Celebrating 15 years of impact, Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to the families of children and individuals diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF). Founded in 2011 by Claire Wineland at age 13, the foundation carries forward her vision of helping others living with CF experience hope, strength and joy. Claire, who lived with CF her entire life and died in 2018 at age 21, was an award-winning activist, author, TEDx speaker and social media star. She established the foundation to help others receive the support that made a difference in her own life. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Small Nonprofit of the Year,”“Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and“Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants and career support to help the CF community navigate financial challenges and build greater independence. For more information and to make a donation, please visit .