Qlik Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Data Integration Tools

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Integration Tools, marking the 11th time Qlik has been recognized as a Leader in the report.

Qlik believes this recognition reflects its focus on delivering real-time, trusted data from sources, including complex systems such as SAP and mainframes, to the platforms our customers already use. In Qlik's view, trust must be built into the data pipeline itself, not added after the fact, and data should stay open so it can move freely across the ecosystems our customers choose. This marks Qlik's 11th year named a Leader in this report.

An AI application that acts on inventory, customer or financial information depends on the condition of that data as the business changes. Enterprises need a way to keep operational data current, understand its quality and reuse it across systems. Qlik Talend Cloud brings data integration, quality and governance together to help teams build that foundation across cloud and hybrid environments.

“We believe this recognition reflects our continued focus on helping customers build a data foundation that stays trusted and useful as their use of AI grows,” said Sam Pierson, Chief Technology Officer at Qlik.“In our view, that means real-time data from customers' sources, trust built into the pipeline itself, and the flexibility to keep that data open across the platforms our customers choose.”

How Qlik puts operational data to work for AI



Keep AI working on what's happening now: Qlik's log-based change data capture (CDC) streams changes in real time from the systems that run the business, including SAP and IBM mainframes, with minimal impact on source performance. Analytics, models, and agents work from current operational data instead of yesterday's batch, delivered reliably at enterprise scale to the platforms teams already use.

Trust built in, not bolted on: Qlik Talend Cloud builds data quality, data contracts, and lineage into the pipeline itself, so teams set clear expectations for every dataset and know where it came from. The Qlik Trust Score® shows whether data can be trusted, and built-in data quality rules and stewardship workflows get issues fixed, not just flagged, so analytics and AI run on data teams can stand behind. Run an open lakehouse without the overhead: Qlik Open Lakehouse makes Apache Iceberg easy to run with fully managed, automatic optimization that keeps tables fast and lowers infrastructure costs, and no manual tuning. Because the data stays in open Iceberg tables, teams can use it across the platforms they choose, including Snowflake through zero-copy mirroring, and switch engines as their needs change without moving or rebuilding data.



In June 2026, Qlik made agentic data engineering capabilities generally available to help teams discover data assets, assess quality and manage governed data products, with human oversight and enterprise controls. These capabilities extend Qlik's work to make trusted data reusable across analytics and AI projects.

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The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Thornton Craig, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Jenna Goodrich, Nina Showell, 2 November 2026.

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