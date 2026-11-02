MKS Commences Expansion Of Guangzhou, China Equipment Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), (“MKS”) a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced the commencement of the expansion of its Atotech equipment manufacturing site in Guangzhou, China. Launched in June 2026, the expansion is now expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

With the USD 25 million investment, MKS will expand the facility from 20,000 m2 to 50,000 m2 and plans to add 30 state-of-the-art machining and fabrication systems, create over 300 employment opportunities, and substantially increase annual sustainable production capacity.

The expansion addresses significant demand for plating equipment from the Guangzhou facility, driven by the rapid growth of manufacturers in Greater China and Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand and Vietnam.

The expansion will strengthen MKS' manufacturing capabilities, project execution, and local installation teams, while also expanding engineering capabilities through training, knowledge sharing, and joint projects with MKS teams globally. MKS also plans to continue supporting R&D activities in Guangzhou, including dedicated space for testing and validating new products. In addition, the expansion reinforces MKS' commitment to its customers and the region.





MKS' Atotech Guangzhou Equipment Facility Phase II Expansion Project Officially Breaks Ground

Left to right: Mr. Harris Li, Global Sales Director, EQ Electronics, MSD, MKS; Dr. James Tsai, Sr. Business Director, Electronics Greater China, MSD, MKS; Mr. Deng Xu, Director of the Huangpu District Bureau of Industry and Information Technology; Mr. Rajesh Kallickal, VP Operations, MSD, MKS; Mr. Lin Weiqun, Level I Division Rank Official, Huangpu District; Mr. Tassilo Thuene, VP & GM Equipment Business, MSD, MKS; Mr. Luo Yunzhi, Director of the Yunpu Subdistrict Office of Huangpu District; Mr. Roger Zhao, Director, Equipment Operations, MSD, MKS; Mr. Raimund Zitlau, Head of Installation & Service Equipment ̧ MSD, MKS; Mr. Chen Jianhang, Party Secretary and Chairman of Guangdong No.1 Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.









MKS` Atotech global and regional leaders joined the traditional lion dance eye-dotting ceremony, marking the Guangzhou expansion and future growth

Left to right: Dr. James Tsai, Sr. Business Director, Electronics Greater China, MSD, MKS; Mr. Rajesh Kallickal, VP Operations, MSD, MKS; Mr. Tassilo Thuene, VP & GM Equipment Business, MSD, MKS; Mr. Roger Zhao, Director, Equipment Operations, MSD, MKS

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .

About the Atotech Brand

Atotech, a brand within the Materials Solutions Division of MKS, develops leading process and manufacturing technologies for advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing. Applying a comprehensive systems-and-solutions approach, the Atotech portfolio includes chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative and high-technology applications. These solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including datacenter, consumer electronics and communications infrastructure, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, MKS delivers pioneering solutions through its Atotech brand – combined with unparalleled on-site support for customers worldwide. For more information, please visit us at atotech.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS' manufacturing and operations expansion plans, including certain features and benefits of the expansion and the expected time of completion of the expansion. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein, including as a result of the factors described in MKS' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.



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Bill Casey

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Kelly Kerry, Partner

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