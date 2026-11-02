ACT Government City And Environment Directorate Builds On Seven Years Of Smart Lighting Success With Itron And Omexom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canberra Expands Its Smart Lighting Network Through the Upgrade of 16,000 Existing Streetlights Supporting Sustainability, Public Safety and Smart City Goals



City and Environment Directorate (CED) extends its collaboration with Omexom and Itron after seven years of smart lighting operations in Canberra.

Canberra plans to upgrade an additional 16,000 existing streetlights with Itron's smart lighting technology, expanding the coverage of its smart lighting network. The deployment supports enhanced public safety, improved operational efficiency and the ACT Government's long-term sustainability and smart city objectives.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, is extending its long-standing collaboration with the ACT Government's City and Environment Directorate (CED) and Itron channel partner Omexom to support the continued operation and future expansion of Canberra's smart lighting infrastructure. Under the renewed arrangement, Canberra plans to expand its smart lighting network by upgrading an additional 16,000 existing streetlights with Itron's External Networked Lighting Controller (NLC) technology while continuing to leverage Itron's smart city platform to enhance public safety, reduce maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency.

Since 2019, CED, an ACT Government directorate responsible for planning, transport, city services and the environment in Canberra, has collaborated with Omexom and Itron to modernize Canberra's street lighting infrastructure. At the time of deployment, the project was one of Australia's largest standalone smart lighting programs. Today, the ACT Government owns and maintains more than 83,000 streetlights, with approximately 31,000 currently equipped with Itron NLC technology. Through the planned expansion of an additional 16,000 NLCs, smart lighting coverage will increase to more than 47,000 lights, representing nearly 60% of the ACT's streetlighting network. Over the past seven years, CED has achieved measurable energy savings, enhanced operational visibility and maintained efficiency through Itron's smart city solutions.

Today, CED uses Itron solutions to manage and optimize its street lighting network, including:



Real-time visibility and control of streetlighting operations through Itron's CityEdge software platform

Remote monitoring and management of individual lighting assets using Itron's NLC's Reliable connectivity for smart lighting infrastructure through Itron's multi-transport, multi-application Network

The continued collaboration reinforces Canberra's position as one of Australia's leading smart lighting cities and provides a scalable foundation for future smart city applications. In addition to supporting lighting operations, the platform can accommodate future technologies such as environmental monitoring, traffic analytics and other connected city services.

CED has a number of sustainability initiatives focused on public transportation, including zero-emission bus and light rail programs. Through its ACT Transport Strategy, the organisation also promotes active travel options such as walking, cycling and micromobility devices to create a more sustainable, connected and accessible city.

Itron's smart lighting platform supports these objectives by helping CED create safer and more connected public spaces. Through remote monitoring, adaptive lighting control and data-driven asset management, CED can help ensure pathways, streets and public areas are appropriately illuminated while improving operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

Omexom, a VINCI Energies brand and the primary delivery partner and contract holder with CED, will continue to integrate, deploy and operate the smart lighting solution. Itron provides the underlying technology platform, including its smart lighting controllers, Gen5 network, CityEdge software platform and future connected device ecosystem that enable remote monitoring, adaptive lighting control and data-driven asset management across Canberra's streetlighting network.

Canberra is often ranked as a highly livable city when compared internationally, and 90% of Canberrans recommend the ACT as a good place to live, well above the national average of 77%. Maintaining smart, reliable infrastructure that supports safe public spaces is an important part of preserving that quality of life. Through our continued collaboration with Omexom and Itron, we are expanding Canberra's smart lighting network to enhance services for the community while supporting our long-term sustainability and smart city objectives.

“For more than seven years, our collaboration with CED and Omexom has demonstrated how connected lighting infrastructure can help cities improve operational efficiency, support sustainability goals and create safer public spaces,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. "As Canberra expands its smart lighting network, Itron's platform will continue to provide a foundation for innovation, enabling future smart city applications and helping CED advance its long-term smart city vision."

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