Pastor Mike Novotny Concludes Taboo Tour For 1,500 Attendees

Pastor Mike Novotny concluded a tour that reached 1,500 students. Helping students address difficult topics, struggles, and confession through biblical truth.

- Pastor Mike NovotnyMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Mike Novotny, lead speaker for Time of Grace, recently concluded a Taboo speaking tour that brought honest, faith-based conversations to 1,500 attendees across five schools.The tour included five high schools and one college, with stops including Martin Luther College (New Ulm, MN), St. Croix Lutheran Academy (St. Paul, MN), West Lutheran High School (Plymouth, MN), Luther High School (Onalaska, WI), and Winnebago Lutheran Academy (Fond du Lac, WI). Each campus visit included large-group presentations as well as opportunities for students to participate in classroom discussions and Q&A sessions.The Taboo tour is connected to Pastor Mike's book, How to Talk Taboo: A Christian Guide to Honest Confession and Brave Confrontation, as well as the Taboo Topics series featured on Time of Grace's YouTube channel and website. The presentations were designed to help students think biblically about real-life challenges while creating space for honest conversation about topics that can often feel difficult to discuss.A key part of each campus visit was interactive Q&A, allowing students to ask real questions about faith, culture, personal struggles, shame, confession, and the topics they may not always feel comfortable bringing up in traditional settings. The format gave students an opportunity to engage directly with Pastor Mike and hear responses rooted in Scripture, compassion, and grace.“In part of my story, I talked about how April 24 was the day when I first confessed an addiction I was struggling with to another Christian, and I had multiple students come up to me and say, 'Pastor Mike, today is my April 24,'” said Pastor Mike Novotny, lead speaker for Time of Grace and author of How to Talk Taboo.“I was the first one that got to hear what they were struggling with, and give them the grace of Jesus and guidance about a next step. That's what I was begging God would happen, and it happened.”In addition to the speaking events and student conversations, more than 1,100 copies of Taboo were given away to students through the generous support of the schools and Time of Grace supporters. The book gifting helped extend the impact of the tour beyond the presentations by giving students a resource they could continue reading, discussing, and applying after the events ended.The tour reflects Time of Grace's broader commitment to helping people apply biblical truth to everyday life. For many students, topics such as anxiety, depression, sexuality, pornography, identity, relationships, shame, and confession can feel difficult to discuss openly. The Taboo presentations were created to encourage students to stop hiding their questions and struggles and instead bring them into conversations shaped by God's Word.“Our Taboo tagline is, 'Not talking is not helping,'” Novotny said.“But we got to do a lot of talking-and it was helping.”By combining large presentations, classroom discussions, Q&A opportunities, and book gifting, the tour gave schools a way to support students as they navigate cultural pressure, personal temptation, spiritual questions, and the need for confession and Christian community.Time of Grace also works with schools and supporters to make Taboo presentations available to students and faculty. The ministry's event model may include student assemblies, interactive Q&A, smaller group conversations, book gifting, and presentations for parents or school supporters, depending on the needs of each campus.Following the recent tour, Time of Grace encourages schools, churches, donors, and ministry partners to stay tuned for future speaking opportunities and tours. Future events may continue addressing taboo topics or introduce new themes designed to help people connect biblical truth to the real questions they are facing.Pastor Mike Novotny is the lead speaker for Time of Grace, a global media ministry that points people to Jesus through television, radio, print, social media, podcasts, books, and other practical resources. He is also a pastor at The CORE in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has written multiple books addressing faith, suffering, relationships, and difficult topics Christians often need help discussing.About Time of Grace MinistryTime of Grace Ministry points people to what matters most: Jesus. The ministry creates television, video, audio, print, and digital resources designed to help people grow in faith, understand the Bible, and apply God's grace to everyday life.

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Pastor Mike Novotny Concludes Taboo Tour for 1,500 Attendees News Provided By Surch Digital November 02, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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