MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zakat Foundation of America is continuing its ongoing community relief initiative across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, distributing nutritious rice to support local families facing food insecurity.

Through scheduled local distributions and ongoing partnerships with community centers and food banks, Zakat Foundation of America ensures that essential sustenance regularly reaches neighborhoods in need.

Upcoming & Ongoing Distribution Schedule:

November 10:

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Women Affairs of Al Mumtahinah Home - 209 S Fulton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Parkview Gardens Apartments - 6143 64th Ave, Riverdale, MD 20737

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Ivy City Mosque - 2001 Gallaudet St NE, Washington, DC 20002

December 6:

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: 22149 Davis Dr, Suite 180, Sterling, VA 20164

Direct Community Allocations:

Diyanet Center of America (1 Pallet for local distribution)

Food Bank of Maryland (1 Pallet for network distribution)

As part of its ongoing humanitarian mission, Zakat Foundation of America remains dedicated to transparency, dignity, and consistent community support.

Kylie Zarmati

Zakat Foundation of America

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Zakat Foundation of America Continues Regional Rice Distribution to Support DMV Communities News Provided By Zakat Foundation of America November 02, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, U.S. Politics



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