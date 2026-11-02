Concierge Auctions Announces November London Global Sale Lineup, Featuring Over US$145M In Marque Properties

Curated collection spanning the North American & Europe brings exceptional waterfront, equestrian, mountain, & historic properties to an international audience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announces a marquee collection of luxury real estate offerings for its November London Global Sale, with live bidding taking place on 17 November at Sotheby's London on New Bond Street and 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair. The lineup ranges from a Gulf-front architectural estate on Longboat Key and a private sports and entertainment compound in Arizona to a contemporary villa overlooking the Adriatic, a full-floor penthouse atop the Park Hyatt Chicago, and the storied Snapple House waterfront estate on Long Island.

The two-evening event will bring the collection to high-net-worth buyers from across the globe, combining Concierge Auctions' international marketing platform with live bidding in two of London's most distinguished settings. Receptions will begin at 6:00PM, followed by the live auction at 7:00PM. Bidding will be viewable live from both venues and streamed live via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

Day 1: Sotheby's London - 17 November

Elma, Olympia area, Washington

Bidding opens on 11 November.

Listed for US$9.9M.

Starting bids expected between US3.75M–US6.5M.

A celebrated Arabian breeding estate, The Farm, located at 5069 & 5051 US Highway 12, spans 53 level acres behind private gates. A timber-frame residence by Krekow Jennings features a soaring great room, a 43-foot rock fireplace, and century-old British Columbia fir beams. Nine barns with 70 stalls, two indoor riding arenas, fenced pastures, a second residence, and staff quarters support an established equestrian operation approximately 90 minutes from Seattle. Offered in cooperation with Brad Vancour of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Cory Holland.

Saratoga Springs, New York

Bidding opens on 5 November.

Listed for US$6.7M.

Starting bids expected between US2M–US3.5M.

Known as Redstone, the 1886 brick residence at 795 North Broadway occupies a private corner setting on one of Saratoga Springs' most prestigious avenues. Queen Anne and Romanesque Revival influences define the architecture, with intricate woodwork, stained glass, soaring ceilings, and eight fireplaces preserving its historic character. An award-winning addition introduces an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, and solarium, while a wraparound porch, manicured gardens, and newer carriage house complete the setting. Offered in cooperation with Mary Lou Pinckney, Amy Pinckney, and Joanna Rockwood of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Images provided by Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.

Lake Arrowhead, California

Bidding opens on 11 November.

Listed for US$5.995M.

Starting bids expected between US1.5M–US2.5M.

Spanning two contiguous parcels, this 39.8-acre holding on Blue Ridge Drive and Cumberland Drive commands panoramic views of Lake Arrowhead, the surrounding mountains, and distant desert. Mature pine and cedar frame nearly level clearings and ridge-top vantage points, while a private well and water and lake rights distinguish the acreage. The property offers potential for a private estate, mountain retreat, or thoughtfully planned development, subject to applicable approvals. Offered in cooperation with Dani Rosenthal of Vista Sotheby's International Realty. Images provided by Dani Rosenthal.

Korčula, Croatia

Bidding opens on 10 November.

Listed for €4.5M.

Starting bids expected between €1.7M–€2.4M.

Perched above the Adriatic, Diamond Villa combines contemporary architecture with sweeping sea and Mediterranean landscape views. Two architecturally connected residences each feature a private terrace and infinity pool, offering independence within a single estate. Expansive glass, bespoke furnishings, curated artwork, and outdoor dining areas complement the hilltop setting, a short drive from historic Korčula Town and the sea. Offered in cooperation with Marko Pazanin of Croatia Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Dino Mihovilović.

Bel Air, Baltimore area, Maryland

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$4.85M.

Starting bids expected between US850K–US1.9M.

A winding private drive introduces 928 Fenario Circle, a newly built all-brick Georgian estate on 65 secluded acres with a river, hiking and riding trails, and abundant wildlife. Interiors feature 10-foot ceilings, Brazilian chestnut floors, five fireplaces, and expansive kitchen. Geothermal climate control completes the retreat, located within reach of Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Offered in cooperation with Elizabeth Barboza and Erin Kelly of Monument Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Monument Sotheby's International Realty and Shawn May Photography.

Day 2: The Connaught - 20 November

Longboat Key, near Sarasota, Florida

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$38.45M.

Set on nearly two private Gulf-front acres, 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive presents an opportunity to shape a distinctive coastal estate at a pivotal stage of construction. Designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the residence pairs sculptural contemporary architecture with uninterrupted Gulf views, expansive terraces, dual kitchens, a wine cellar, and dedicated space for a private cinema. A rooftop deck, guest house, pool house, and resort-style pool and spa complete the planned setting. Offered in cooperation with Joel Schemmel of Douglas Elliman. Image credit to Luxhunters.

Phoenix area, Arizona

Bidding opens on 13 November.

Listed for US$20M.

Starting bids expected at US$5M+.

A private world of sports, wellness, and entertainment unfolds across 4.36 acres at 21423 South 147th Street in Gilbert. Offered furnished, the estate combines a single-level main residence with The Hideaway, an amenity building featuring a commercial kitchen, golf simulator, dance studio, batting cage, and fitness room. A dedicated day spa, private go-kart track, covered basketball court, pool, koi ponds, and Zen garden create a comprehensive retreat near Gilbert's Heritage District. Offered in cooperation with Frank Aazami and Bill Bulaga of Compass. Image credit to Visual Luxury Media and High Res Media.

Hewlett Bay Park, Nassau County, New York

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$15M.

Starting bids expected between US3.5M–US5M.

Known as the Snapple House, this waterfront estate at 1245 Veeder Drive commands Macy Channel views from a rare double lot with 240 feet of waterfront and a private dock. Designed by architect Norman Wax and built by Qualico Contracting, the residence features a hand-laid slate roof, three elevator-served levels, a dedicated entertaining wing, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Formal gardens and a self-contained poolside cabana with a full kitchen and sauna complement the waterfront setting. Offered in cooperation with Richard Golden, Zachary Elliott, and Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International. Image credit to Shawn May Photography and Josh Goetz Photography.

Fort Worth, Texas

Bidding opens on 4 November.

Listed for US$7.5M.

Starting bids expected between US2M–US4M.

Crowning a hilltop within the gated Montserrat community, 9553 Bella Terra Drive combines castle-inspired architecture with resort-caliber amenities across more than two acres. The approximately 24,000-square-foot estate includes seven bedroom suites, indoor and outdoor pools, a private pond, sports court, guest quarters, wine room, theater, and gym. Offered in cooperation with Michael Hershenberg and Ricardo Valderrama of Real Broker, LLC. Image credit to Full Package Media and HomeJab.

Maui, Hawaii

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$6.995M.

Starting bids expected between US3M–US4M.

Privately gated and surrounded by tropical landscaping, 210 Hauoli Street offers more than 125 feet of ocean frontage in Wailuku. Rich wood floors, vaulted ceilings, expansive pocketing doors, and oceanfront decks connect the residence to its coastal setting. Generous lawns and a separate guest cottage with a private hot tub complement panoramic ocean views and proximity to Maalaea Harbor and Haycraft Beach. Offered in cooperation with Josh Jerman and Tim Stice of Hawai'i Life. Image credit to Maui Lightworks.

Boulder, Colorado

Bidding opens on 5 November.

Listed for US$6.75M.

Starting bids expected between US3M–US4M.

Set beneath the Flatirons in Boulder's Chautauqua neighborhood, 517 15th Street unites a restored 1914 stone cottage with a nautilus-shaped contemporary addition by architect Harvey Hine. Remodeled throughout in 2023, the residence features a 23-foot entry, cantilevered staircase, curved walls, and a main-level primary suite with a private office. Landscaped outdoor spaces provide privacy just two blocks from Chautauqua Park trails and minutes from downtown. Offered in cooperation with Donald Cicchillo of RE/MAX Alliance Boulder. Image credit to Amanda Proudfit Photography.

Chicago, Illinois

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$5.9M.

Starting bids expected between US2M–US3M.

Occupying a full floor of Park Tower atop the Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N Michigan Avenue, Penthouse 63 offers more than 8,000 square feet with uninterrupted 360-degree views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline. A private elevator foyer opens to expansive living and dining galleries, complemented by gallery-grade lighting and a Bulthaup kitchen. Residents enjoy access to the hotel's spa, indoor pool, fitness center, in-room dining, and NoMI Restaurant. Offered in cooperation with Jeff Lowe of Compass | Lowe Group Chicago. Image credit to Compass | Lowe Group Chicago and Shawn May Photography.

Near Lisbon, Portugal

Bidding opens on 11 November.

Listed for €3.5M.

Starting bids expected between €1.5M–€2.3M.

Quinta das Oliveiras combines a residence built in 2025 with professional equestrian facilities across 20,700 square meters in Portugal's Alentejo region. Framed by ancient olive groves, the estate includes oversized stable boxes, a bespoke tack room, an Ebb and Flow riding arena equipped for evening training, expansive paddocks, and a natural stone pool. The turnkey property holds a Class A energy rating and sits approximately 50 minutes from Lisbon. Offered in cooperation with Ferdinand Van Duijvenbode of Immo Lusitania CH. Image credit to José Farrão and signature.

Park City area, Utah

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$3.795M.

Starting bids expected between US1.8M–US2.5M.

Located within the gated Red Ledges community, 1075 N Oquirrh Mountain Drive frames sunset views across the valley to Mount Timpanogos. The remodeled residence features a chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, rustic walnut cabinetry, and walls of structural glass. The property carries the immediate right to purchase a full Red Ledges Golf Membership, while community amenities include a Deer Valley shuttle and access to three private ski lodges. Offered in cooperation with Robert Stobaugh and Mark Sanders of Windermere Real Estate. Image credit to Windermere Real Estate and Red Ledges.

Ansley Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Bidding opens on 10 November.

Listed for US$2.9M.

Starting bids expected between US900K–US1.4M.

Designed by Keith L. Boskoff, Modern on Robin Hood at 35 Robin Hood Road NE occupies a rare half-acre-plus corner lot in Atlanta's Sherwood Forest and Ansley Park enclave. A two-story great room with a double-sided fireplace anchors the residence, complemented by a library with extensive built-ins. Two guest apartments, including a private carriage house, add flexibility, while rear patios frame skyline views. Offered in cooperation with Prince Carter of Coldwell Banker Realty. Image credit to Coldwell Banker Realty and Shawn May Photography.

Athens, Georgia

Bidding opens on 6 November.

Listed for US$2.5M.

Starting bids expected between US600K–US1M.

Surrounded by nearly 12 acres, 790 Morton Road combines countryside privacy with convenient access to downtown Athens and the University of Georgia. The updated residence includes a theater room with a sunken conversation pit and fireplace, a finished lower level with a full kitchen and wet bar, and an attached three-car garage. Equestrian zoning offers flexibility for future stables and pasture. Offered in cooperation with Mehbs Omar of Drake Realty of Greater Atlanta. Image credit to Drake Realty and Shawn May Photography.

For more information on the collection and live events, visit conciergeauctions.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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