Bauer Investments Goes All In On The Service Industry

Bauer Investments adds Knuckle & Nail, a division of UrbanBuild, LLC, expanding home improvement, renovations, and maintenance services in Central Texas.

- Mario Bauer, Managing Director, Bauer InvestmentsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bauer Investments, LLC today announced the addition of Knuckle & Nail to its portfolio as a division of UrbanBuild, LLC. The move deepens Bauer's commitment to the service industry and broadens UrbanBuild's ability to serve the everyday repair, maintenance and improvement needs of Central Texas customers.The addition reflects Bauer's focus on building service businesses around practical customer needs and lasting relationships. Knuckle & Nail gives UrbanBuild a dedicated operation for the smaller projects that keep homes and commercial properties functional, maintained and ready for their next use.Knuckle & Nail's services include:. Home Improvement. Repairs and property maintenance. Punch lists and finish work. Drywall, painting, carpentry and tile. Light construction and property improvements. Cleanouts, pressure washing and rental turnoversOperating within UrbanBuild connects Knuckle & Nail's handyman and light construction services with the company's broader construction, renovation and mechanical capabilities. Customers can address routine property needs while coordinating more involved projects through the same organization.For Bauer, the expansion advances a clear objective: build a service business customers can return to as their needs change. Knuckle & Nail extends that relationship from individual repairs and project lists to ongoing property upkeep, supporting homeowners, businesses and property managers.About Knuckle & NailKnuckle & Nail is a division of UrbanBuild, LLC providing residential and commercial handyman services, property maintenance, punch-list completion, cleanouts and light construction. Its services help customers complete individual repairs, tackle accumulated project lists and maintain their properties.About Bauer InvestmentsBauer Investments, LLC is a private investment firm and family office with interests in operating businesses and real estate. Through UrbanBuild, LLC and its Knuckle & Nail division, Bauer is expanding its presence in construction, mechanical services and property care.

Emily Sterling

Bauer Investments

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Bauer Investments Goes All In on the Service Industry News Provided By Bauer Investments November 02, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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