Salman Khan Wishes SRK On His Birthday, Latter Says He Followed Salman's Advice On Shirtless Body

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan served up some bromance sending the millennials on a trip down the memory lane to the 90s.

On Monday, SKR celebrated his 61st birthday, and Salman took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a special message for the actor.

Sharing the 1st song from the upcoming SRK-starrer 'King', Salman wrote,“Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (I wish you stay young forever, The King) @iamsrk”.

SRK responded to the same as he shared Salman's message for him on his Stories, and wrote,“Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki (I did the hard work because you said that the shirtless body looks good). Love u bhai always”.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside his bungalow, Mannat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on his 61st Birthday. The actor, who donned a white t-shirt and paired it with denims, greets his fans outside his house every year on his birthday, and breaks into his iconic pose with his arm stretched soaking in the love from his fans.

However, what makes this year different is the actor's proximity to the crowd. While earlier the actor showed up next to the gate of his bungalow, this year, he chose to stay comparatively far from the crowd given the law and order situation in the city with gun attacks on high-profile people becoming common.

The actor marked his birthday by releasing the song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from 'King'. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh, and features Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's palpable chemistry, and a fully ripped, shirtless SRK as the bonus.