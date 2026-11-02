Dorman Expands Oil Filter Housing Portfolio With A New OE FIX® Solution For Select Genesis, Hyundai And KIA Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLMAR, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) continues to expand its aftermarket product offerings with innovative repair solutions engineered to address common points of failure in original equipment manufacturer parts. Recently, the company launched a new OE FIXengine oil filter housing (part number 926-611), for select Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia vehicles.

“Dorman continues to launch new innovations that expand the breadth of our product offerings and provide customers with improved solutions to common original equipment problems,” said Eric Luftig, Dorman's President, Light Duty.“Our OE FIX products are designed to give technicians greater confidence that a repair will be completed right the first time, with a more durable solution that helps reduce the risk of repeat failures and costly comebacks. By continuing to identify common failure points and develop better repair solutions, we create new opportunities for our customers while helping them deliver greater value to the technicians and vehicle owners they serve.”

The original equipment oil filter housing on certain Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia vehicles is manufactured with plastic that can warp following prolonged exposure to heat and chemicals under the hood. As the plastic degrades, the housing can leak oil or crack over time. Replacing the failed part with another original equipment housing can leave the vehicle vulnerable to the same type of failure in the future.

The 926-611 Dorman OE FIX® replacement is manufactured from high-pressure die-cast aluminum for a more durable repair. The housing includes the required mounting gaskets, premium seals, an oil filter element, and an oil filter cap, providing technicians with the components needed for a complete installation. The product was engineered in the United States to precise specifications which help resist future leaks and provide long-term, reliable service.

The 926-611 builds on the strong performance of Dorman's patented 926-959 aluminum oil filter housing, which serves a wide range of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Volkswagen vehicles. Launched in 2023, the 926-959 has become one of the Company's most successful offerings in its history. With a broadened portfolio, Dorman has become a leading innovator in the category with more durable oil filter housings, adapters, coolers, assemblies, and seals. This growing product line highlights Dorman's ability to identify common original equipment failure points and develop more rugged solutions that help technicians complete dependable, once-and-done repairs.

The new engine oil filter adapter is one of many new Dorman OE FIX solutions featured in the sixth edition of the company's OE FIX Guide and expands on the thousands of OE FIX solutions Dorman offers today. The guide features Dorman's latest offerings that give technicians greater confidence in their repairs with products that have improved designs, time-saving features, and cost-efficient outcomes.

Automotive aftermarket professionals can see the new oil filter adapter at Dorman's exhibit during AAPEX 2026, taking place November 3–5 at the Venetian Expo and AAPEX Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about Dorman's OE FIX solutions, visit dormanproducts.com.

About Dorman

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“likely,”“probably,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“views,”“estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman's prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Dorman's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

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Investor Relations: Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations

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Visit our Investor Relations website at investors.dormanproducts.com, which contains important Company information, including financial data and investor materials. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.