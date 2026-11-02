Nanoxplore Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Veteran Public-Company Finance Executive Constantino Malatesta As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GRA) (OTCQX: NNXPF) – NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the“Company”), a world leader in graphene production and graphene-enhanced materials, today announced the appointment of Constantino Malatesta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 11, 2026.

Mr. Malatesta joins NanoXplore from CAE Inc. (TSX: CAE, NYSE: CAE), a global leader in training and simulation for civil aviation and defence, where he spent nearly 20 years in progressively senior finance roles, most recently as Interim Chief Financial Officer for nearly two years. His appointment brings large-cap, dual-listed public-company discipline to NanoXplore's finance function at a pivotal point in the Company's growth and reflects NanoXplore's continued evolution from growth-stage innovator to a performance-driven industrial technology company focused on profitable growth, cash flow generation and maximizing long-term shareholder value.

As CFO, Mr. Malatesta will lead NanoXplore's global finance organization, with responsibility for financial reporting, performance management, treasury, capital allocation, investor relations, strategic planning and corporate development. He will be a key partner to the CEO and operations leadership in executing the Company's priorities: accelerating the path to sustained profitability, improving cash flow conversion, strengthening the balance sheet and the disciplined allocation of capital to ensure every dollar of capital is allocated towards opportunities that create the greatest long-term shareholder value.

The appointment concludes a comprehensive search process. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Malatesta will work closely with Pedro Azevedo, who will remain with the Company through its Annual General Meeting to support continuity across the finance team.

“Constantino is exactly the CFO NanoXplore needs for this next chapter,” said Rocco Marinaccio, President and Chief Executive Officer.“He has led the finance function of a major global public company, managed complex reporting, treasury and M&A at scale, and has a proven, hands-on approach to partnering with operations to deliver results. As we sharpen our focus on profitable growth, cash generation and long-term value creation, his experience will be a significant asset to our shareholders, our customers and our team.”

Marinaccio concluded:“I also want to thank Pedro Azevedo for his contributions to NanoXplore and for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. Pedro played an important role in NanoXplore's evolution, instilling a culture of operational and financial discipline that has positioned us well for our next phase of growth. On behalf of the Board and the entire leadership team, I thank Pedro for his dedication and wish him every success.”

About Constantino Malatesta

Mr. Malatesta is an accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. During his nearly 20-year career at CAE, he held a series of senior leadership positions across the organization's global finance operations, culminating in his tenure as Interim Chief Financial Officer for nearly 24 months. Throughout his career, Mr. Malatesta has helped organizations improve financial performance, optimize capital deployment, strengthen investor confidence and support strategic transactions that enhance long-term enterprise value. Mr. Malatesta is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a U.S Certified Public Accountant.

“I am honoured to join NanoXplore at such an exciting stage in its evolution,” said Mr. Malatesta.“NanoXplore has built a differentiated platform with world-class technology, established industrial-scale graphene production and a proven manufacturing footprint serving leading global manufacturers across multiple end markets. What excites me most is the opportunity to translate these strengths into accelerating profitability, stronger cash flow generation and enhanced shareholder value. I look forward to working with Rocco, the broader leadership team, our talented finance team and the Board to strengthen our financial foundation, deepen our engagement with the investment community and support NanoXplore's growth as we capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is the world's largest manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective graphene, with 4,000 metric tons of annual production capacity in Montreal, Canada. The Company manufactures and supplies high volume graphene powders and provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. The company holds global regulatory approval for unlimited sales volumes of graphene in North America and serves as the lead REACH registrant for graphene in both the EU and the United Kingdom - providing customers with an unmatched combination of scale, quality assurance, and regulatory certainty. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

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For further information, please contact:

Rocco Marinaccio,

President and Chief Executive Officer

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