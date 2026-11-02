CVG Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Announces CEO Succession Plan
|Third Quarter
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|$
|208.1
|$
|152.5
|$
|55.6
|36.5%
|Gross profit
|$
|28.1
|$
|16.0
|$
|12.1
|75.6%
|Gross margin
|13.5
|%
|10.5
|%
|Adjusted gross profit 1
|$
|28.8
|$
|18.4
|$
|10.4
|56.5%
|Adjusted gross margin 1
|13.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|Operating income
|$
|7.7
|$
|(1.1
|)
|$
|8.8
|NM2
|Operating margin
|3.7
|%
|(0.7) %
|Adjusted operating income 1
|$
|5.6
|$
|1.6
|$
|4.0
|250.0%
|Adjusted operating margin 1
|2.7
|%
|1.0
|%
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5.6
|$
|(6.8
|)
|$
|12.4
|NM2
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations 1
|$
|1.2
|$
|(4.6
|)
|$
|5.8
|NM2
|Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.34
|NM2
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted 1
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|0.17
|NM2
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|$
|8.5
|$
|4.6
|$
|3.9
|84.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin 1
|4.1
|%
|3.0
|%
|1See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation
|2Not meaningful
Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations
Third Quarter 2026 Results
- Third quarter 2026 revenues were $208.1 million, compared to $152.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 36.5%. The overall increase in revenues was primarily due to increased customer demand in global markets and the ramp of previously awarded new business wins across all three of our segments. Operating income in the third quarter 2026 was $7.7 million, which included $3.1 million gain on sale of assets, up $8.7 million compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $5.6 million, compared to adjusted operating income of $1.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to the impact of higher sales volumes and operational efficiency improvements, partially offset by higher SG&A expense, driven primarily by share-based compensation, increased performance-based incentive compensation, and recruiting costs related to the CEO succession process. Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $3.4 million and $4.1 million for the third quarter 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease for the third quarter 2026 due to lower debt balances. Net income from continuing operations was $5.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2026 compared to net loss of $6.8 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income includes a $4.1 million pre-tax warrant liability revaluation benefit. Third quarter 2026 adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share.
On September 30, 2026, the Company had $34.2 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and $1.5 million outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $39.8 million of cash and $83.3 million of availability from the credit facilities (subject to customary borrowing base and other conditions), resulting in total liquidity of $123.1 million.
Third Quarter 2026 Segment Results
Global Seating Segment
- Revenues were $84.7 million compared to $68.7 million for the prior year period, an increase of 23.3%, due primarily to increased customer demand in North America and Asia-Pacific markets. Operating income was $3.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of $2.2 million, driven by higher sales and improved gross margin performance. Third quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $4.6 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period.
Global Electrical Systems Segment
- Revenues were $64.4 million compared to $49.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 30.2%, primarily as a result of ramping new business wins and increased customer demand in construction markets. Operating income was $3.7 million compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to higher volume and product mix.
Trim Systems and Components Segment
- Revenues were $58.9 million compared to $34.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 71.9%, primarily due to higher sales volume as a result of increased customer demand in North America, including improved product mix. Operating income was $5.8 million compared to operating loss of $0.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to higher demand, improved operational efficiencies, and a gain on sale of assets. Third quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $2.7 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.3 million in the prior year period.
Outlook
CVG updated the Company's outlook for the full year 2026, based on current market conditions:
|Metric
|Prior 2026 Outlook ($ millions)
|Updated 2026 Outlook ($ millions)
|Revenues
|$725 - $755
|$755 - $775
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$26 - $31
|$26 - $29
|Free Cash Flow
|Positive
|Positive
This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2026 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 272,442 units, up 8% versus the 2025 actual Class 8 truck builds of 251,251 units.
The outlook for the Construction end market reflects high-single digit growth in 2026.
Our long-term incentive awards are designed to align executive compensation with shareholder returns. Our adjusted EBITDA outlook incorporates current estimates of long-term performance shares settled in cash. Under GAAP accounting, such awards are remeasured each reporting period. Therefore, changes in our share price could materially affect our Adjusted EBITDA outlook. While this creates periodic earnings volatility under GAAP, it does not represent a corresponding change in our underlying cost structure. (see Appendix A)
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q3 2026 Earnings Call Presentation during the conference call. To participate, dial (833) 461-5787 using conference code 592968497. International participants dial (585) 542-9983 using conference code 592968497.
This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the“Investors” section of CVG's website at ir.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived and available for replay for one year.
Company Contact
Michelle Hards
Vice-President, Investor Relations / Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis
CVG
...
Investor Relations Contact
Ross Collins or Nathan Skown
Alpha IR Group
...
About CVG
CVG is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to global commercial vehicle markets and electric vehicle markets. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would”,“project”,“continue”,“likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company's end markets, including, but not limited to, global commercial vehicle markets and electric vehicle markets, changes in the North America Class 8 and Class 5-7 truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment businesses, the Company's prospects in the global commercial vehicle markets and electric vehicle markets, the Company's initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company's strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment including global supply chain constraints, inflation and labor shortages, tariffs and counter-measures, financial covenant compliance, anticipated effects of acquisitions or divestitures, production of new products, plans for capital expenditures, and the Company's financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company's filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.
Other Information
Throughout this document, certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes.
| COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Revenues
|$
|208,091
|$
|152,489
|$
|574,825
|$
|494,240
|Cost of revenues
|179,991
|136,446
|502,181
|440,875
|Gross profit
|28,100
|16,043
|72,644
|53,365
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|23,531
|17,104
|65,761
|52,222
|Gain on sale of assets
|(3,084
|)
|-
|(17,041
|)
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|7,653
|(1,061
|)
|23,924
|1,143
|Other (income) expense
|686
|729
|2,465
|1,083
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(4,112
|)
|275
|4,309
|275
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|419
|-
|3,406
|460
|Interest expense
|3,356
|4,068
|10,398
|8,862
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|7,304
|(6,133
|)
|3,346
|(9,537
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|1,733
|687
|5,614
|4,527
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5,571
|$
|(6,820
|)
|(2,268
|)
|(14,064
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|-
|(260
|)
|(1,500
|)
|(2,088
|)
|Net income (loss)
|5,571
|(7,080
|)
|(3,768
|)
|(16,152
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|0.15
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|37,607
|33,885
|37,291
|33,793
|Diluted
|39,160
|33,885
|37,291
|33,793
| COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|ASSETS
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|39,777
|$
|33,282
|Accounts receivable, net
|125,523
|86,262
|Inventories
|141,906
|118,557
|Other current assets
|30,098
|25,226
|Total current assets
|337,304
|263,327
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|63,410
|66,638
|Intangible assets, net
|2,929
|3,350
|Deferred income taxes, net
|11,228
|11,349
|Other assets, net
|69,215
|47,050
|Total assets
|$
|484,086
|$
|391,714
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|109,206
|$
|74,180
|Accrued liabilities and other
|62,034
|31,800
|Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt
|4,342
|2,371
|Total current liabilities
|175,582
|108,351
|Long-term debt
|91,750
|104,004
|Pension and other post-retirement benefits
|6,694
|6,902
|Other long-term liabilities
|68,884
|39,100
|Total liabilities
|$
|342,910
|$
|258,357
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock
|377
|342
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(17,320
|)
|(16,706
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|290,070
|272,903
|Retained deficit
|(100,601
|)
|(96,832
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(31,350
|)
|(26,350
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|141,176
|133,357
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|484,086
|$
|391,714
| COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Global Seating
| Global Electrical
Systems
| Trim Systems and
Components
|Corporate/Other
|Total
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenues
|$
|84,713
|$
|68,707
|$
|64,447
|$
|49,491
|$
|58,931
|$
|34,291
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|208,091
|$
|152,489
|Gross profit (loss)
|12,106
|8,516
|8,977
|5,321
|7,017
|2,206
|-
|-
|28,100
|16,043
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|8,505
|7,108
|5,303
|4,483
|4,348
|3,136
|5,375
|2,377
|23,531
|17,104
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,084
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,084
|)
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|3,601
|$
|1,408
|$
|3,674
|$
|838
|$
|5,753
|$
|(930
|)
|$
|(5,375
|)
|$
|(2,377
|)
|$
|7,653
|$
|(1,061
|)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Global Seating
| Global Electrical
Systems
| Trim Systems and
Components
|Corporate/Other
|Total
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenues
|$
|239,232
|$
|216,574
|$
|183,925
|$
|153,527
|$
|151,668
|$
|124,139
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|574,825
|$
|494,240
|Gross profit (loss)
|33,672
|27,537
|21,646
|15,222
|17,326
|10,606
|-
|-
|72,644
|53,365
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|24,026
|21,092
|16,299
|14,260
|12,534
|10,083
|12,902
|6,787
|65,761
|52,222
|Gain on sale of assets
|(13,716
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,084
|)
|-
|(241
|)
|-
|(17,041
|)
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|23,362
|$
|6,445
|$
|5,347
|$
|962
|$
|7,876
|$
|523
|$
|(12,661
|)
|$
|(6,787
|)
|$
|23,924
|$
|1,143
| COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Gross profit
|$
|28,100
|$
|16,043
|$
|72,644
|$
|53,365
|Restructuring
|684
|2,375
|2,622
|4,016
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|28,784
|$
|18,418
|$
|75,266
|$
|57,381
|% of revenues
|13.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|13.1
|%
|11.6
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Operating income
|$
|7,653
|$
|(1,061
|)
|$
|23,924
|$
|1,143
|Restructuring
|999
|2,703
|3,233
|4,545
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|(3,084
|)
|-
|(17,041
|)
|-
|Total operating income adjustments
|(2,085
|)
|2,703
|(13,808
|)
|4,545
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|5,568
|$
|1,642
|$
|10,116
|$
|5,688
|% of revenues
|2.7
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.8
|%
|1.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5,571
|$
|(6,820
|)
|$
|(2,268
|)
|$
|(14,064
|)
|Operating income adjustments
|(2,085
|)
|2,703
|(13,808
|)
|4,545
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|419
|-
|3,406
|460
|Warrant fair value adjustment
|(4,112
|)
|275
|4,309
|275
|Adjusted provision for income taxes1
|1,445
|(745
|)
|1,523
|(1,320
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|1,238
|$
|(4,587
|)
|$
|(6,838
|)
|$
|(10,104
|)
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Adjustments to diluted EPS
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.12
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
1.Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5,571
|$
|(6,820
|)
|$
|(2,268
|)
|$
|(14,064
|)
|Interest expense
|3,356
|4,068
|10,398
|8,862
|Provision for income taxes
|1,733
|687
|5,614
|4,527
|Depreciation expense
|3,453
|3,588
|10,668
|10,540
|Amortization expense
|134
|141
|406
|424
|EBITDA
|$
|14,247
|$
|1,664
|$
|24,818
|$
|10,289
|% of revenues
|6.8
|%
|1.1
|%
|4.3
|%
|2.1
|%
|EBITDA adjustments
|Restructuring
|$
|999
|$
|2,703
|$
|3,233
|$
|4,545
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|(3,084
|)
|-
|(17,041
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|419
|-
|3,406
|460
|Warrant fair value adjustment
|(4,112
|)
|275
|4,309
|275
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,469
|$
|4,642
|$
|18,725
|$
|15,569
|% of revenues
|4.1
|%
|3.0
|%
|3.3
|%
|3.2
|%
|Long-term incentive compensation items impacting EBITDA:
|Share-based compensation
|$
|3,052
|$
|1,037
|$
|5,508
|$
|2,788
|Performance shares settled in cash
|(366
|)
|199
|1,614
|538
|$
|2,686
|$
|1,236
|$
|7,122
|$
|3,326
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Global
Seating
| Global
Electrical
Systems
| Trim Systems
and
Components
|Corporate/Other
|Total
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|3,601
|$
|3,674
|$
|5,754
|$
|(5,375
|)
|$
|7,654
|Restructuring
|974
|25
|-
|-
|999
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|-
|-
|(3,084
|)
|-
|(3,084
|)
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|4,575
|$
|3,699
|$
|2,670
|$
|(5,375
|)
|$
|5,569
|% of revenues
|5.4
|%
|5.7
|%
|4.5
|%
|2.7
|%
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
| Global
Seating
| Global
Electrical
Systems
| Trim Systems
and
Components
|Corporate/Other
|Total
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|23,362
|$
|5,347
|$
|7,876
|$
|(12,661
|)
|$
|23,924
|Restructuring
|2,536
|534
|163
|-
|3,233
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|(13,716
|)
|-
|(3,084
|)
|(241
|)
|(17,041
|)
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|12,182
|$
|5,881
|$
|4,955
|$
|(12,902
|)
|$
|10,116
|% of revenues
|5.1
|%
|3.2
|%
|3.3
|%
|1.8
|%
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Global
Seating
| Global
Electrical
Systems
| Trim Systems
and
Components
|Corporate/Other
|Total
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|1,408
|$
|838
|$
|(930
|)
|$
|(2,377
|)
|$
|(1,061
|)
|Restructuring
|1,534
|549
|620
|-
|2,703
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|2,942
|$
|1,387
|$
|(310
|)
|$
|(2,377
|)
|$
|1,642
|% of revenues
|4.3
|%
|2.8
|%
|(0.9) %
|1.1
|%
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
| Global
Seating
| Global
Electrical
Systems
| Trim Systems
and
Components
|Corporate/Other
|Total
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|6,445
|$
|962
|$
|523
|$
|(6,787
|)
|$
|1,143
|Restructuring
|1,892
|1,618
|907
|127
|$
|4,544
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|8,337
|$
|2,580
|$
|1,430
|$
|(6,660
|)
|$
|5,687
|% of revenues
|3.8
|%
|1.7
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.2
|%
The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|1,562
|$
|(1,686
|)
|$
|1,685
|$
|32,049
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(5,072
|)
|(1,818
|)
|(10,807
|)
|(7,089
|)
|Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment
|4,110
|58
|20,032
|58
|Free cash flow from continuing operations
|$
|600
|$
|(3,446
|)
|$
|10,910
|$
|25,018
|DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|306
|Free cash flow from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|306
|TOTAL COMPANY
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|1,562
|$
|(1,686
|)
|$
|1,685
|$
|32,355
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(5,072
|)
|(1,818
|)
|(10,807
|)
|(7,089
|)
|Proceeds from disposal/sale of property, plant and equipment
|4,110
|58
|20,032
|58
|Free cash flow
|$
|600
|$
|(3,446
|)
|$
|10,910
|$
|25,324
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.
Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.
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