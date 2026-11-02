Mink Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results And Outline Progress In Randomized Clinical Development And Scalable Inkt Cell Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webcast to highlight advancement of the randomized Phase 2 trial of agenT-797 in acute lung injury, the ARPA-H collaboration to advance deployable cell therapeutics, and new data released at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that morning to review financial results and provide an update on the randomized clinical development of agenT-797, MiNK's lead iNKT cell therapy, and strategic initiatives supporting the development of scalable, accessible iNKT cell therapies.

The update will highlight MiNK's progress across three priorities: advancing randomized Phase 2 evaluation of agenT-797 in acute lung injury; contributing to an ARPA-H-funded collaboration to advance deployable cell therapeutics through room-temperature technologies; and extending native and engineered iNKT approaches into treatment-resistant cancers, including new data released at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting. Together, these efforts reflect MiNK's focus on clinical validation and overcoming barriers to broader patient access.

“We are entering an important period for MiNK as we advance randomized clinical evaluation of agenT-797 in critical pulmonary illness, expand the reach of our iNKT platform in oncology, and collaborate on technologies designed to overcome longstanding barriers to cell therapy access,” said Jennifer S. Buell, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics.“Our focus is on translating the unique biology of iNKT cells into meaningful clinical outcomes while building the foundation for therapies that can reach patients wherever they are needed.”

Conference Participant Information

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 8:30am ET

United States - New York (646) 307-1963

USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Conference ID - 4876136

Webcast & Replay Information

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website following the event.

Live event link:

Webcast Replay:

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK's proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for agenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in MiNK's most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | ...

Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | ...

Source: MiNK Therapeutics