Atlasclear Holdings Expands Correspondent Clearing Business With Eighth Broker-Dealer Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correspondent Network Grows to Eight Signed Agreements, Demonstrating Continued Demand for AtlasClear's Clearing Platform

Growing Correspondent Network Expected to Drive Additional Clearing Revenue, Stock Loan Income and Interest Income as Onboarding Progresses

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the“Company”), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced the execution of its eighth correspondent broker-dealer agreement through AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.) (“AtlasClearing”), the Company's wholly owned correspondent clearing subsidiary.

The new agreement represents another milestone in AtlasClear's strategy to expand its correspondent clearing business and build scale on its existing infrastructure. AtlasClearing has now grown from a single correspondent relationship to eight signed agreements, reflecting growing demand for a clearing partner built around smaller broker-dealers.

As previously signed correspondents complete onboarding and begin clearing through AtlasClearing, the Company expects additional customer accounts, assets and trading activity to support growth in clearing fees, stock loan revenue and interest income generated from margin balances, customer cash and securities lending.

The expansion builds upon AtlasClear's strong fiscal 2026 financial performance, during which total revenue increased 85% to $20.1 million. Stock locate revenue increased significantly to approximately $6.8 million from $0.3 million in the prior year, while revenue sources other than commissions represented approximately 54% of total revenue. The Company also generated approximately $1.8 million in interest income, reported in other income. These results did not yet reflect material revenue contributions from the Company's newly signed correspondent agreements, which had not completed onboarding.

AtlasClear believes its expanding correspondent network creates meaningful opportunities for operating leverage as additional firms are integrated into its established clearing infrastructure. AtlasClearing ended fiscal 2026 with approximately $14.4 million in net capital, representing a 29% increase year over year, providing a foundation to support additional correspondent relationships. Infrastructure investments made during earlier integrations have shortened onboarding timelines and increased the platform's capacity to onboard multiple correspondents at the same time, supported by additional operations personnel.

According to FINRA's 2026 Industry Snapshot, only 25 member firms identified correspondent clearing as their primary business, highlighting the specialized nature of the industry and the barriers to entry.

John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings, stated:“Reaching eight signed agreements tells us that smaller broker-dealers want a clearing partner built around their business, and that demand is turning into executed contracts. Correspondent clearing is the foundation of the platform we are building at AtlasClear. The operating leverage it creates supports our pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, our planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming and our broader banking strategy, and we believe each new correspondent strengthens the long-term value of that platform for our shareholders.”

Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings and Chairman of AtlasClearing, Inc., commented:“A broker-dealer that moves its clearing relationship is placing real trust in us, and we earn that trust through the quality of every conversion. Our team continues to enhance and streamline the onboarding process, enabling us to support multiple correspondent integrations while maintaining the service and operational standards our clients expect. As these relationships become operational, we anticipate increasing customer assets and trading activity to support our stock loan and interest income businesses.”

AtlasClear continues to advance discussions with additional broker-dealers as it seeks to further expand its correspondent clearing network. The Company believes that the continued growth of this business, together with its broader strategic initiatives, positions AtlasClear to develop a differentiated, vertically integrated financial services platform.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, its pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of investment banking, brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the onboarding and conversion of newly signed correspondent broker-dealers, the timing and amount of potential revenue contributions, expansion of the Company's clearing, stock locate, stock loan, securities lending and margin businesses, operating efficiencies, anticipated benefits of strategic initiatives and proposed acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., the planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming and the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors including the risk that a definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, which is the subject of a non-binding letter of intent (other than certain customary provisions), is not executed, the risk that proposed acquisitions are not completed on the anticipated terms or at all, including the risk that the Ark Financial Services transaction does not receive FINRA approval or stockholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, difficulties integrating acquired businesses or realizing their anticipated benefits, dilution from the issuance of AtlasClear common stock, delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers, failure of correspondent relationships to generate anticipated revenue, termination of clearing agreements, changes in economic or political conditions or applicable laws, changes in trading activity and market conditions, regulatory developments, challenges in executing the Company's business strategy, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: ...

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: ...