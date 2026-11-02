GMEX Robotics Reports Six Month And Full Year Financial Results For Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026 Highlighted By Double Digit Growth In Second Half Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full-year revenue increased 7.9% to $5.6 million; second-half revenue grew 12.8% to $2.9 million; cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities increased to $22.8 million

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) ("GMEX Robotics" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions, today announced full year financial results for fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and provided an update on its business strategy.

Revenue for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 7.9% to $5.6 million from $5.2 million for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the second half of fiscal 2026, increased 12.8% to $2.9 million, compared with $2.6 million in the prior-year period. Full-year net loss was $17.37 million, compared with $0.68 million in fiscal 2025, primarily reflecting $12.1 million of net other expense driven by non-recurring digital-asset and financing-related items associated with corporate restructuring activities. At June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $22.8 million, and stockholders' equity of $28.56. million.

“During fiscal 2026, we advanced our transition into AI-powered robotics with the backdrop of revenue growth from our established fitness equipment vertical,” said Sam Lu, GMEX Robotics' Chief Executive Officer.“Our first Bon Vivant cooking system deployment order and the introduction of our vision sensor mounting system represent progress in bringing our hardware capabilities to commercial applications. Recently, our investment in MediaMeta added access to technology that we intend to integrate into our Terminal + Brain platform.”

“As we focus on growing our robotics business, we are also focused on managing our expenses to optimize operating performance of the Company. Our priorities are to advance commercial deployments, integrate complementary AI capabilities and manage spending as we develop the business. Our longer-term objective is to build hardware sales alongside recurring software and service revenue,” concluded Mr. Lu.

Business Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026



Received an initial order in May 2026 valued at approximately AU$504,000 for Bon Vivant 3.0 cooking systems under a previously announced AU$4.2 million (or the equivalent of US$3.0 million) agreement covering planned deployment of at least 50 intelligent kitchen robotics systems

Unveiled a modular vision sensor mounting system in June 2026 designed to simplify sensor replacement and reduce maintenance downtime for industrial robots

Rebranded from Fitell Corporation to GMEX Robotics in March 2026, reflecting the Company's expansion from fitness equipment e-commerce into AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation

Increased average revenue in the fitness equipment business per order by 11.5% to $275.62 from $247.26 in the prior year period as the Company focused more on commercial customers, which accounted for 33.3% of fiscal 2026 revenue; the customer database grew to 249,936 members from 225,676 in the prior year period

Paid an interim cash dividend of $0.10 per share, declared in December 2025, totaling $1.0 million

Acquired equity interests representing 30% of Alpha Meta AI Pte. Ltd.'s issued and outstanding equity interests on a fully diluted, after-issued basis. Alpha Meta conducts its MediaMeta business through mediameta.ai and related business units. MediaMeta's current business is focused on digital content, AI applications and generative engine optimization (GEO). Its social intelligence capabilities for robotics applications are in development

Commercially launched its smart connected fitness equipment in July 2026, with retail products becoming available in October 2026 Appointed Brian Hartzband as President of U.S. Operations in July 2026 to lead it's the Company's growth strategy, including commercial operations, strategic partnerships, customer development and market expansion



Commercial Priorities

GMEX Robotics is developing its Terminal + Brain (Intelligence) platform to combine physical robotics with AI orchestration and social intelligence. The Company's priorities include advancing robotics deployments, identifying initial integration use cases with MediaMeta and developing customer relationships in North America

In August 2026, GMEX announced 247meta.ai, a platform designed to coordinate multiple AI agents and route tasks across proprietary and open-weight AI models based on the requirements of each workflow. The Company believes 247meta.ai provides a near-term commercial opportunity for its AI capabilities while its broader physical robotics platform continues to advance. The Company's longer-term strategy targets revenue from robotics hardware, recurring software and AI capabilities, and deployment, maintenance and support services.

Full Fiscal Year Financial Results

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in U.S. dollars. Fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025 refer to the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Fiscal 2026 revenue increased 7.9% to $5.6 million from $5.2 million in fiscal 2025. Revenue consisted of merchandise sales from the Company's established gym and fitness equipment business. The increase reflected an 11.5% increase in average revenue per order to $275.62 from $247.26 in fiscal 2025, driven by a greater focus on commercial customers, partially offset by a 3.2% decrease in sales orders to 20,353 from 21,031. Sales through the Company's own e-commerce website represented approximately 63.5% of revenue in fiscal 2026, compared to 66.0% in fiscal 2025.

Gross profit was $480,590 in fiscal 2026, compared with $2.0 million in 2025, and gross margin was 8.6% in fiscal 2026, compared with 39.3% in fiscal 2025. Cost of goods sold increased 62.4% to $5.1 million in fiscal 2026 from $3.2 million in fiscal 2025 and included a $1.7 million consignment-goods write-off allowance that contributed to the decline in gross profit. Excluding this allowance, which the Company considers non-recurring, gross profit would have been $2.1 million and gross margin would have been 38.1%.

Operating expenses increased to $7.6 million in fiscal 2026 from $3.7 million in fiscal 2025, primarily reflecting higher consulting and general and administrative expenses. Operating loss was $7.1 million in fiscal 2026, compared with $1.6 million in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 results included $1.3 million of non-cash share-based compensation.

Net other expense was $12.1 million in fiscal 2026, compared with net other income of $1.3 million in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 results included $5.8 million of combined realized and unrealized digital-asset losses, a $10.7 million loss on issuance of derivatives and common stock and a $2.9 million loss on debt extinguishment. These items were partially offset by $6.6 million and $2.5 million of fair-value gains on convertible notes and derivative liabilities, respectively. Net loss in fiscal 2026 was $19.2 million, compared with $682,724 in fiscal 2025.

About GMEX Robotics

GMEX Robotics is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions. The Company is advancing robotics applications across consumer, hospitality, and commercial environments, combining artificial intelligence with hardware innovation to deliver efficient and scalable automation technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to integrate and realize benefits from its MediaMeta investment and its AI and robotics initiatives; volatility in the value of its digital assets and investment in fund; the terms of, and potential dilution from, its convertible notes; and its ability to raise additional capital. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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