Holley Performance Brands Announces Its Preferred Auto Parts Partnership With Universal Studios Hollywood And The All-New High Speed Roller Coaster,“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,” Now Open

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Holly Performance Brands, Including NOS Nitrous Oxide Systems, Holley, Simpson and Flowmaster, Among Others Pepper the Ride's Boarding Queue, Offering Guests an Up-Close Look at Authentic Preferred Performance Auto Parts in Recreated Props from Universal Pictures Fast & Furious Films

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE:HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high performance aftermarket, has joined Universal Studios Hollywood as the Preferred Performance Auto Parts Partner for the theme park's all-new high speed roller coaster,“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, featuring an array of recreated film props within the ride's boarding queue.

This exciting collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood extends the long-running connection with Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious franchise, showcasing many of Holley Performance Brands as they appeared in a variety of props from the films. As guests queue up for the ride, they will have a chance to experience an up-close look at many of the high-performance brands from within Holley's portfolio. These include NOS Nitrous Oxide Systems, Holley, Flowmaster, MSD, Hurst, AEM, B&M, Racepak, RaceQuip, Simpson, Stilo, HANS, APR and Dinan.









This summer marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of one of the most iconic film franchises in cinema history. Over the course of eleven films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal's record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become one of the studio's most-profitable and longest-running franchises. This year, Universal announced that a thrilling new chapter-Fast Forever-will race into theaters March 17, 2028.

Holley's connection to the Fast & Furious franchise dates back to the early films, where NOS bottles were prominently featured as part of the films' performance-driven storylines and other Holley brands appeared through garage signage, vehicle parts and set dressing that helped bring the films to life.

“Holley Performance Brands is deeply rooted in enthusiast culture, and few entertainment franchises have done more to celebrate and amplify that culture than Fast & Furious,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holley Performance Brands.“From the early films to this new attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, our brands have had a meaningful connection to the performance community that helped make this franchise so iconic. We are proud to be a part of 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' and help bring a level of authenticity that automotive enthusiasts will recognize and appreciate.”

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” is Universal Studios Hollywood's all-new, outdoor high-speed roller coaster that celebrates the franchise and captures the spectacle, suspense and meticulous choreography created for the films' edge-of-your-seat driving sequences. The exhilarating new ride offers guests the chance to step into one of four ride vehicles, modeled after the cars driven by some of their favorite Fast & Furious characters, to experience the energy and thrill of the films for themselves as they soar at speeds of up to 72 MPH and a force of up to 3.6 Gs along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track while drifting at 360-degrees in their individual ride vehicles.

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About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at