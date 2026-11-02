UPDATE -- Leonardo DRS Selected By AV For U.S. Army's Enduring-High Energy Laser Production Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DRS will provide critical power and thermal management subsystems for a mobile counter-unmanned aircraft system capability

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (Nasdaq: AVAV) has selected the company to provide rugged integration expertise for the U.S. Army's Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL) production program. DRS will apply its expertise in power management, environmental control to enable the mobile high-energy laser system intended to counter unmanned aircraft system (UAS) threats.

In September 2026, the U.S. Army announced its award to AV for the E-HEL program, describing it as the service's first production contract for a high-energy laser weapon system. The Army said E-HEL is intended to give soldiers a scalable, affordable directed-energy system that strengthens C-UAS operations.

DRS' subcontract supports AV's production of LOCUST X3 laser weapon systems under the Army's E-HEL program. AV's 30-kilowatt, platform-agnostic LOCUST X3 is designed for integration across a range of military platforms, including the Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, with palletized configuration options also available.

“The Army's move to production reflects the growing importance of scalable, fieldable directed-energy capabilities in countering evolving UAS threats,” said John Baylouny, president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS.“DRS is proud to partner with AV and bring its integration expertise to its E-HEL production effort.”

“Evolving drone threats demand systems that deliver reliable performance in demanding operational environments,” said Aaron Hankins, vice president and general manager, Leonardo DRS Land Systems.“Our team is applying experience in vehicle integration, power and thermal management to help AV deliver a mobile high-energy laser capability for the U.S. Army.”

The work builds on DRS' previous directed-energy integration experience, including a rapid-prototyping effort in partnership with AeroVironment and other industry partners to develop a mobile counter-UAS directed-energy capability integrated into an armored vehicle. In that effort, DRS provided vehicle-integration, power, thermal-management and systems-engineering expertise for U.S. government live-fire evaluations and training in 2024 and 2025.

By applying this experience to the E-HEL program, DRS is helping bring scalable, fieldable directed-energy technology to the Army's counter-UAS mission and broader defense-modernization efforts.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

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