Icing Sugar Market To Reach $6.84 Bn By 2031 With Organic Products Expanding At An 8.11% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The market is growing at a 6.65% CAGR through 2031, with Asia-Pacific recording a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the icing sugar market size is estimated to increase to $4.96 billion in 2026 before reaching $6.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.65% during 2026–2031. The market is expanding as food manufacturers increasingly prioritize standardized ingredients that support consistent product quality, operational efficiency, and scalable production. Icing sugar's fine particle size and uniform composition make it suitable for automated and high-speed manufacturing processes, while improvements in milling and refining technologies are strengthening its performance across industrial food applications.Key Growth Factors Shaping the Icing Sugar MarketIndustrial Food Production Increases Demand for Standardized IngredientsThe growing industrialization of food production is strengthening demand for ingredients that deliver consistent performance across large manufacturing operations. Icing sugar supports these requirements through its fine particle size and uniform composition, helping manufacturers maintain product consistency across production batches. As food processors expand automated operations, reliable ingredient specifications become increasingly important for reducing variability and supporting efficient production.Advanced Milling and Refining Technologies Improve Product PerformanceDevelopments in milling and refining technologies are improving icing sugar quality, flowability, and particle-size consistency. These improvements can reduce processing variability and support more predictable ingredient handling in high-speed manufacturing environments. For suppliers, technological improvements create opportunities to offer products that align with the operational requirements of industrial food manufacturers.Automated Manufacturing Strengthens Industrial ApplicationsThe integration of automated and high-speed production systems is increasing the importance of ingredients that can perform consistently during processing. Icing sugar's physical characteristics makes it suitable for applications requiring uniform ingredient distribution and predictable handling. This supports its use across large-scale food production operations, particularly where manufacturers seek to balance production efficiency with consistent finished product quality.Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:“The icing sugar market is increasingly being shaped by the technical requirements of industrial food manufacturing rather than ingredient demand alone. As producers move toward automated, high-speed operations, particle-size consistency, flowability, and predictable processing performance become important purchasing considerations. Suppliers that invest in milling precision and standardized product quality will be better positioned to serve large-scale bakery and confectionery manufacturers,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.Icing Sugar Market Recent Industry Developments2025 - Industrial bakeries scaled the procurement of fat-encapsulated, non-melting dusting sugars to prevent dissolving and moisture absorption on frozen pastries, chilled donuts, and packaged goods exposed to humid retail transit.2026 - Major cane and beet sugar processors installed high-capacity air-classifier milling lines dedicated to ultra-fine (10X–12X) particle micronization, targeting continuous automated lines that require fast, grit-free cold hydration for commercial frostings.Segment Insights: Granulation, Applications, and DistributionThe icing sugar market is segmented by category, product type, application, distribution channel, and geography.By category: Conventional and Organic.By product type: 6X granulation, 10X granulation, and 12X/ultra-fine.By application: Bakery, confectionery, beverages, and other applications.By distribution channel: B2B/industrial and retail.These segments reflect differences in ingredient specifications, processing requirements, and purchasing channels. Granulation levels provide manufacturers with options for different applications, while industrial and retail distribution channels serve distinct customer requirements. The report provides market forecasts in both value (USD) and volume (tons).Regional Outlook: Industrial Processing Capabilities Influence DemandThe icing sugar market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Across these regions, demand opportunities are influenced by the scale of industrial food manufacturing and the adoption of production systems requiring standardized ingredients. Manufacturers seeking greater processing consistency and operational efficiency may create opportunities for suppliers capable of delivering reliable product specifications.The global icing sugar market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Competitive Landscape: Processing Quality and Ingredient Consistency MatterCompetition in the icing sugar market is influenced by product quality, granulation consistency, processing performance, and the ability to serve industrial food manufacturers. Established sugar producers and ingredient suppliers can strengthen their positioning through improved milling and refining capabilities that support predictable ingredient performance. As manufacturing operations become more automated, the ability to supply standardized icing sugar suited to high-speed production remains an important competitive consideration.Key Companies in the Icing Sugar MarketSüdzucker AGTereos S.A.Cargill, IncorporatedAmerican Sugar Refining, Inc. (Domino Foods)Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the icing sugar market:Explore More Industry Trending Research by Mordor IntelligenceBakery Ingredients Market: The global bakery ingredients market is estimated at $22.74 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $30.21 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.85% CAGR. Revenue growth is anchored by rapid urbanization across India and China, alongside tightening European Union caps on trans fats and industrial sugar content. In response to severe cocoa butter and vanilla bean cost fluctuations, ingredient manufacturers are scaling precision-fermented fat replacers and low-energy enzymatic dough conditioners, while reformulating shortening systems with sustainable shea and high-oleic sunflower oils to comply with deforestation-free supply mandates.Confectionery Ingredients Market Size: The global confectionery ingredients market is valued at $102.99 billion in 2026 and is forecast to expand to $139.72 billion by 2031, advancing at a 6.29% CAGR. Sector expansion is driven by consumer demand for sugar-reduced and clean-label confections, coupled with rising adoption of freeze-dried sweets and novel textures across Asia-Pacific. As regulatory bodies enforce strict ethical sourcing and traceability documentation, ingredient suppliers are deploying advanced flavor-modulation technologies and natural functional hydrocolloids to protect margins against volatile cocoa pricing cycles. Read more -Foodservice Market Share: The global foodservice market is estimated at $4.34 trillion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach $7.61 trillion by 2030, achieving an 11.89% CAGR. Market momentum is underpinned by expanding on-the-go meal occasions, delivery-platform usage, and large-scale hospitality investments tied to Middle Eastern economic transformation programs. Commercial restaurant chains and contract operators are deploying voice-AI drive-thrust, autonomous fulfillment kitchens, and disciplined commodity risk-hedging frameworks to offset input price volatility while defending unit economics.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:...Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Icing Sugar Market to Reach $6.84 Bn by 2031 with Organic Products Expanding at an 8.11% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 02, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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