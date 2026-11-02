Ariid Home & Furniture Completes The Room The Builders Leave Behind

ARIID Home & Furniture's bedroom collection transforms a master suite into a luxurious personal retreat. This sophisticated space features an upholstered bed frame, coordinating nightstands, a designer bench, and premium bedding in calming neutral palette

The Kirkland firm's procurement and installation division finishes custom homes with furniture, lighting, and décor selected to match the design intent

- Ariana Adireh Anderson, CEO, principal, and lead designer of ARIID GroupKIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ariid Home & Furniture, the furnishing division of ARIID Group, is announcing expanded procurement and installation services for homeowners and the firm's design-build clients.A finished construction project is not a finished home. Ariid Home handles the last layer: furniture, lighting, and décor selected, procured, and installed to match the original design intent. The division works both with ARIID Group's design-build clients and with homeowners who already have a completed space."The room finally has somewhere for your eye to rest. That is what the furnishing layer does, and it is the part people feel every single day," said Ariana Adireh Anderson, CEO, principal, and lead designer of ARIID Group. "We order it, receive it, install it, and style it. The client walks into a finished home."The company's buying team attends High Point Market and sources from trade-only lines alongside its retail offerings.Watch: For a taste of the studio's approach, see "How to Design Bedroom Lighting for Comfort, Luxury & Better Sleep" on the Ariana Designs & Interiors YouTube channel. Collections and services at Ariid Home & Furniture About Ariid Home & FurnitureAriid Home & Furniture is the furniture, décor, and procurement division of ARIID Group, based in Kirkland, Washington. Learn more at Media ContactAriana Adireh AndersonARIID Group...

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How to Design Bedroom Lighting for Comfort, Luxury & Better Sleep

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Ariid Home & Furniture Completes the Room the Builders Leave Behind News Provided By Ariana Designs & Interiors November 02, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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