Semper Consulting Publishes Its Customer Interaction Standards

Tyler Lozier, President of Semper Consulting, which has published the standards its team follows in every face-to-face customer conversation.

Customers who meet a Semper Consulting team member in person can expect a clear introduction, honest answers, and a direct way to raise any concern.

- Mackenzie Topinka, Recruiter, Semper ConsultingLONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Semper Consulting, a sales consulting firm headquartered in Longwood, Florida, has published the customer interaction standards its team follows in every face-to-face conversation. The standards outline what customers can expect when they meet a company representative, including how team members introduce themselves and where to go with a concern.Semper Consulting helps national providers of cellular, fiber, and TV services acquire new customers through face-to-face sales. Because its team members represent those providers in person, the company is making the standards public. The move follows a similar step Semper Consulting took earlier this fall, when it published five ways job seekers can verify its recruiting outreach.The four standards are:. Clear identification: Every team member introduces themselves by name and states that they are with Semper Consulting.. Honest representation: Team members explain who they represent and what they are offering in plain language, without exaggeration.. Professional conduct: Team members are courteous and professional in every interaction, whatever the outcome.. A clear way to raise concerns: Customers can reach Semper Consulting directly at... or (321) 219-7366 with any question or concern about an interaction.Every team member at Semper Consulting starts in an entry-level role, so they learn the standards from day one. Much of that training happens firsthand in the field, and the company's training manual also covers the standards.“I believe integrity means being honest, transparent, and professional in every interaction. Our team understands that we're not just representing a company; we're building relationships with customers. By leading with integrity and treating people with respect, we create trust so customers feel informed and confident in the decisions they make,” said Mackenzie Topinka, Recruiter at Semper Consulting.Semper Consulting's values, beginning with integrity, shape every conversation: customers know who they're talking to, what's being offered, and where to go if something doesn't feel right.About Semper ConsultingSemper Consulting is a Marine Corps veteran-led sales consulting firm based in Longwood, Florida. Focused on client growth, leadership development, and community impact, Semper Consulting partners with organizations and professionals to deliver results-driven strategies and long-term success.

Tyler Lozier

Semper Consulting

+1 321-219-7366

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Semper Consulting Publishes Its Customer Interaction Standards News Provided By Semper Consulting November 02, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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